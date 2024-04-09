3 reasons why Logan Paul retained the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40 Night 2

On Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Logan Paul defended his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple-Threat showdown where The Maverick somehow managed to retain the gold.

The conclusion of this title bout even witnessed the surprise arrival of popular streamer IShowSpeed who dressed as the Prime Hydration mascot. Speed saved Logan from getting punt-kicked by Randy Orton. The Viper then went on to hit an RKO to the young streamer on the announce table.

The triumph of the YouTube Sensation comes as a surprise to many, especially considering the victory over veterans like Orton and Owens. Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss the three possible reasons why Logan Paul retained his US title on the second night of Mania 40.

#3. To have a longer title reign for Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

Over the last few years, we have seen superstars having longer championship reigns and this could be one of the major reasons behind Logan retaining his title.

The Maverick won the gold at last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live event by defeating Rey Mysterio. However, despite winning last year, his WrestleMania match was only his second defense of his current title reign.

So it's possible that the Stamford-based promotion might want to give the social media star a lengthy title reign. Hence this resulted in his successful title defense at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. To add an element of surprise at WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania is mainly all about the surprises and indeed Logan Paul retaining the US Title comes as a shock to the fans as someone barely believes that neither The Viper nor the Prizefighter will let Logan retain his championship.

So with the victory of The Maverick, WWE had successfully added an element of surprise to The Showcase of The Immortals and this might also be a reason behind the conclusion of the Triple Threat title showdown.

#1. WWE has other plans to crown their new US Champion

Expand Tweet

As Randy Orton and Kevin Owens failed to claim the US Title at WrestleMania 40 the company might probably have other plans to crown their next United States Champion.

And this might be another reason why the YouTube Sensation retained the gold on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Even the Prizefighter had already wrestled Logan at Royal Rumble this year but still failed to emerge as the victor as the match ended in disqualification.

One of the potential names who might dethrone Logan Paul could be LA Knight. The Megastar secured victory at WrestleMania 40 by defeating AJ Styles in a singles bout.

Even the former Million Dollar Champion has also won a Slammy for Breakout Star of the Year which is an indication of his rising status in the company. So it seems conceivable that when Logan Paul clashes with LA Knight he could be dropping his United States Championship.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here