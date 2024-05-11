5 Reasons why Logan Paul is Cody Rhodes' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship - Respect, Prime & more

Cody Rhodes' next challenger for his Undisputed WWE Championship was revealed in the opening segment of tonight's SmackDown. The announcement was made by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, and it was revealed that United States Champion Logan Paul was next in line for a title shot.

Rhodes and Paul cut a promo tonight to open SmackDown and Rhodes noted he would become a Grand Slam Champion if he were to win the United States Championship. Paul claimed that everyone was talking about his victory at WrestleMania XL instead of The American Nightmare finishing his story against Roman Reigns.

Listed below are 5 reasons why Logan Paul is the Cody Rhodes' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship:

#5. Logan Paul could earn more respect from WWE fans

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes spent far too long trying to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship for him to lose the title a couple of months later. The American Nightmare is likely in store for a lengthy title reign, and the promotion could be giving him opponents with star power during his time as champion.

Logan Paul battled Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia for the title but came up short in the match. The Maverick held his own in the match, and could gain some more respect from wrestling fans if he pushes Rhodes to the limit at King and Queen of The Ring on May 25. Paul became the United States Champion by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 last year.

#4. WWE has cooled on popular star

LA Knight lost his chance to battle Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash 2024 when he was defeated by AJ Styles last month on SmackDown. The Megastar has established himself as a star on the main roster but is yet to capture a title.

Cody Rhodes named LA Knight as someone he would like to defend the title against during the press conference following Backlash 2024 but the company has seemingly gone in a different direction. The promotion could have other plans for Knight on SmackDown and may no longer see the veteran as a potential major champion.

#3. Cody Rhodes is a Prime athlete

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is the owner of Prime Hydration and the brand has gone into business with WWE. The drink's logo will be present in the center of the ring every premium live event moving forward and Cody Rhodes has signed on as an ambassador for the brand.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also a Prime athlete and it led to him recently appearing on WWE RAW. The title match could be a massive marketing opportunity for the energy drink later this month.

#2. It could lead to another title match at WWE SummerSlam

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul's match against Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of The Ring could just be the start of a rivalry between the two stars. The match at the PLE in Saudi Arabia could have a controversial finish, leading to another match down the line.

Paul has often relied on using brass knuckles and outside interference to have a successful title reign, as pointed out by Cody in his promo tonight. The United States Champion could form an alliance with a SmackDown star ahead of King and Queen of The Ring and they could interfere at the premium live event, causing the match to end due to interference. Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul could then battle again for the title at WWE SummerSlam, which takes place in the United States Champion's hometown of Cleveland on August 3rd.

#1. WWE could be preparing Logan Paul for a major title reign down the line

United States Champion Logan Paul has only competed in twelve matches in his professional wrestling career. He has proven to be a natural in the ring, and the promotion could be conditioning wrestling fans to get used to the 29-year-old in marquee matches.

Paul has a massive following outside of WWE, and the company may believe that putting him in prominent matches could lead to more fans watching the product. If he has a good showing against Rhodes at King and Queen of The Ring, his fans may decide to stick around and watch the following episode of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback