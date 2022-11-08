Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has given his thoughts on the match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Social media megastar Logan Paul challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title on Saturday night. Reigns was able to walk out of WWE Crown Jewel with his championship reign intact, but not without a stiff fight from the YouTube star. The match also featured interference from The Bloodline and Logan's brother Jake Paul.

Now, former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree has discussed the match on a recent edition of his podcast. In a clip uploaded to the Cafe de Rene YouTube channel, the former SmackDown star noted that WWE's brand of wrestling was built around celebrity appearances.

He also called the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship a prop and noted that headlining shows was more significant overall.

"I mean the world title- title's just a prop, it's the fact that they're headlining the show. Look at WrestleMania, was it 11? Bam Bam and L.T. [Lawrence Taylor], that was the main event, that was the attraction. So no, this ain't the first time, y'know?" (0:36 - 0:58)

Logan Paul was injured in his match with Roman Reigns

Following his defeat at the hands of The Tribal Chief, the social media megastar took to his platforms to announce a number of injuries.

During his showdown with Reigns, Logan suffered a torn meniscus, ACL, and MCL in his right knee. Despite such horrific injuries, he was still able to tough it out and complete the match.

"Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated," Paul wrote.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

There is currently no word on how long Paul will be out for, or who his opponent will be when he returns. For all the latest updates regarding Logan Paul in WWE, you can click here.

What did you think of Rene Dupree's comments? What did you think of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cafe de Rene and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes