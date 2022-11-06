YouTube megastar Logan Paul recently announced on social media that he suffered a major injury at WWE Crown Jewel in his match against Roman Reigns.

Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel. The 27-year-old put up a valiant effort and gave the Tribal Chief everything he could handle.

The Usos attacked his co-hosts on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, which caused Logan's brother, Jake Paul, to make his way to the ring. Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline joined the party and Paul hit him with a dive over the ropes.

Roman capitalized on the distraction and delivered a Superman Punch, followed by a Spear to win the match via pinfall. The Bloodline posed on the entrance ramp as fireworks went off to close the show.

Following the bout, the YouTube megastar took to Twitter and announced that he may have suffered a torn ACL and MCL halfway through the match against Roman Reigns.

"Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated," tweeted Logan Paul.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

Roman Reigns sends a message to Logan Paul after WWE Crown Jewel

The Tribal Chief posted a video after his victory over Logan Paul at the premium live event.

In the video, Roman Reigns was seated in a private jet with his titles next to him. Jey Uso can also be seen in the background. The Head of the Table simply stated that Logan's one lucky shot "wasn't lucky enough" at Crown Jewel before posing for the camera.

Roman Reigns is just a few days away from reaching 800 days as champion. The Usos retained the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel over the Brawling Brutes and are set to defend their titles against The New Day.

It will be interesting to see which superstar challenges The Tribal Chief next.

Did you enjoy the match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes