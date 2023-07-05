28-year-old WWE Superstar is "remarkable"; also labeled a "natural heel" and "a real athlete" by Jim Cornette

In a recent episode of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager labeled 28-year-old WWE Superstar Logan Paul as a natural heel and a remarkable talent.

Logan Paul is one of the most famous social media influencers. Since WWE signed him, he has shown his worth in the biggest matches. He put on some great performances against big names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He's been a part of many viral moments in the Stamford-based promotion.

Jim Cornette looks like a big fan of The Maverick, as he praised him in his recent podcast. The veteran manager said Logan Paul is a natural heel and a real athlete. He further noted that Logan has been remarkable for his level of experience in WWE.

"Logan Paul is a natural heel and he's a real athlete with an over-the-top personality that works in wrestling and I don't mean he's a real athlete in terms of he's a goddamn NCAA Champion. He's obviously an athlete and he's done sh*t to get attention enough for himself and with that personality that's kind of god's natural for wrestling... [He's] 28, there you go. Guys have debuted later than that, so for his level of experience, though, in the ring he's remarkable," said Cornette. [From 02:42 to 03:31]

Jim Cornette praised WWE Superstar Logan Paul for his work in the ring

In the same podcast, Cornette further praised Logan Paul for his in-ring work with his level of experience.

He said that Logan wouldn't lead a match or do some of the most challenging moves to pull off, but he deserves a compliment for performing his moves and not hurting other wrestlers.

"Well yeah because and I say his work now obviously he couldn't lead a match and he's not gonna be in there calling intricate one tackle drop down, the hip toss, kick me off, arm drag, drop kick, or whatever the f*ck on the fly but for not only performing the moves that he needs to perform but also not hurting people and not getting in somebody else's way for this level of experience that's where you compliment his work at this point," said Cornette. [From 03:53 to 04:28]

Fans want to see Logan Paul go in a feud against LA Knight, but for now, Ricochet has challenged The Maverick for a match on next week's WWE RAW episode. Only time will tell if Logan will accept it or not.

