Logan Paul officially announces WWE SummerSlam 2024 date & venue; teases a match with LeBron James

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has officially announced the date and venue for the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event. He also jokingly teased a wrestling match with NBA veteran, LeBron James.

Living up to the hype after his big tease on Monday Night RAW, The Maverick dropped a "major announcement" on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE TV, this morning.

As revealed by Paul, WWE SummerSlam 2024 is confirmed for Saturday, August 3rd, taking place at the iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium, Ohio.

"WWE SummerSlam will be hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, this year. Cleveland, where I am from, we're bringing it back at the Cleveland Browns Stadium which is crazy," he said.

The United States Champion wants to bring his brother Jake Paul to the Biggest Party of the Summer. Logan Paul also joked about being one-on-one with LeBron James:

"I want it to be one of the biggest events that Cleveland's ever seen and hopefully I get an opponent who I can bring the house down with. I'm probably wrestling LeBron (James)."

Fans will be excited to see the NBA veteran inside the square circle with Paul even though it's beyond imagination. The match card for SummerSlam 2024 will unfold in the coming weeks before the PLE.

