Patrick Mahomes called out by former WWE Superstar after his RAW appearance

Patrick Mahomes made an impactful appearance on this week's WWE RAW. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback played a huge role in United States Champion Logan Paul's attack on Jey Uso. However, the assault was swiftly ended by the returning Braun Strowman. This led to an even bigger face-off, as The Monster Among Men stepped up to Mahomes before leaving the arena.

It was quite a tense face-off, but fortunately for Patrick Mahomes, no hands were thrown, as the latter was flanked by two of his team's offensive linemen. Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth jokingly called out the three-time Super Bowl champion after the show.

On Twitter, Ellsworth claimed that Mahomes didn't have the "footballs" to hit Braun Strowman like he did during his WWE run.

"#PatrickMahomes didn’t have the “Footballs” to hit #BraunStrowman on #WWERAW like I did," he wrote.

Ellsworth did have quite a few run-ins with Strowman during his time in WWE. While he seemed afraid at first, he did put up a fight, but to no avail. On the other hand, Mahomes, along with Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, perhaps could have taken down the former Universal Champion.

At the end of the day, there was no way WWE would have booked the Chiefs star to attack a babyface Strowman, especially in Kansas of all places. However, his actions before Strowman's appearance did raise a few questions.

Patrick Mahomes gave Logan Paul his Super Bowl rings on RAW

As mentioned earlier, Patrick Mahomes raised quite a few eyebrows as he assisted Logan Paul on RAW. Paul teamed up with The Judgment Day and planned a surprise attack on Jey Uso. As part of the assault, The Maverick got some help from Mahomes, as he seemingly forgot to bring his patented brass knuckles to Kansas.

Fortunately for Paul, the Chiefs quarterback had him covered. Stepping out of the ring for a moment, the United States Champion took Patrick Mahomes' three Super Bowl rings and used them as makeshift, albeit very expensive, brass knuckles. The attack was ultimately a huge fail, as Jey Uso ducked out of the way, leaving Judgment Day's JD McDonagh in the line of fire. Nevertheless, it was an entertaining segment.

It certainly was an unexpected move on Mahomes' part. But at the end of the day, it was seemingly just a publicity stunt for PRIME, the company that The Maverick and Mahomes represent. So, he likely won't have too many people in the WWE Universe agonizing over his actions.

