Cody Rhodes names popular WWE Superstar as next potential challenger

The 2024 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event in France saw Cody Rhodes make his first title defense since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Following a massive win at the PLE, the champion has already set his sights on his next opponent.

The American Nightmare retained his Undisputed WWE Championship over AJ Styles in the main event of Backlash France. The sold-out crowd at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France achieved one impressive feat during the match, which went just over 27 minutes. After trading counters, Rhodes blocked a Styles Clash and hit a Cody Cutter from the top. He then called for the finish and dropped The Phenomenal One with Cross Rhodes for the pin.

During the post-Backlash press conference, Cody was asked who he'd like to be his next challenger to bring more prestige to the Undisputed WWE Championship. The former AEW star mentioned Triple H and expressed interest in a rematch with AJ.

"That is a really great question. It's almost a better question for Triple H, in terms of the match-maker, the person who's putting on these international PLEs. ... I feel I've only scratched the surface with AJ Styles. I don't know if we'll ever re-visit that, but that's the type of fight I'd love to get into one more time, and he left a little ding on my shoulder that, perhaps, I'd like to return the favor," Cody Rhodes said. [From 20:00 to 21:02]

The Grandson of a Plumber continued and named LA Knight as his next potential challenger.

"But there are a lot of folks... I'll tell you one that maybe is a little strange, not that this is gonna sound strange, but I love... man, I could name everybody, but LA Knight is somebody that I look at. Because I get it, 'Oh, they're two good guys!' Well, I understand that, but there's a flavor there, there's something about it, and when you got that fever, you gotta know, you wanna know. There are so many [potential challengers] and there's probably new faces that we don't even know," Cody Rhodes added. [From 21:03 to 21:46]

WWE will now travel to the Middle East for its next premium live event later this month. The King and Queen of the Ring is set to take place on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see who Rhodes will face at the event.

