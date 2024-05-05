Cody Rhodes shares moment with fans after WWE Backlash goes off the air

Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Backlash France and shared a moment with wrestling fans after the match.

The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL last month in Philadelphia to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He had his first title defense tonight against AJ Styles in the main event of Backlash. Styles earned the title shot by getting a victory against LA Knight last month on SmackDown. The rivalry got personal this past Friday night when The Phenomenal One slapped Cody Rhodes in the face.

Styles gave it everything he had in the main event of Backlash but it was still not enough to dethrone The American Nightmare, as Cody Rhodes was able to retain the title after hitting a Cross Rhodes. After the match, Cody celebrated with the crowd at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

The former AEW star shared a hug with one of his peers before hopping on the barricade to address the lively crowd.

Expand Tweet

The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania XL and warned the 38-year-old that he would be coming after him when he returns.

It will be interesting to see who challenges Rhodes for the title next after his victory over AJ Styles at Backlash.