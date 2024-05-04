AJ Styles addresses his future if he fails to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France

AJ Styles revealed he has no idea what he will do next if he loses to Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France.

The Phenomenal One defeated LA Knight in the final of the Undisputed WWE Championship Eliminator Tournament on SmackDown to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' title. The two will battle for the title for the first time in their careers tonight at Backlash France.

In an interview with Solo Wrestling ahead of the premium live event, AJ Styles was asked what would be next for him if he lost to The American Nightmare tonight in Lyon:

"That's a good question. What's next? What do I do? Where do I go? Is the pursuit of this championship over? I don't know. We'll see what happens tonight. I may be standing in front of you and Lyon, France, as the Undisputed WWE Champion," he said. [From 04:58 to 05:14]

AJ Styles slapped Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown ahead of Backlash

Last night on SmackDown, AJ Styles had a heated confrontation with Cody Rhodes ahead of their match at Backlash France. The face-off ended with The Phenomenal One surprisingly slapping The American Nightmare before leaving the ring.

After the show went off-air, Rhodes promised the crowd to give them everything he had left in his body when he goes head-to-head against Styles at Backlash France:

"Please, I know you have seen me twice already. You've been wonderful. But I am going to give you everything I have left in my body tomorrow against AJ Styles. What I ask in return France, is you do the same and we do this together!"

Before challenging Cody Rhodes for the title tonight, AJ Styles opened up about his retirement plans in an interview with SHAK Wrestling. With the 46-year-old stating that he still feels "pretty good right now," it would be interesting to see if he will have another run as the WWE Champion.

