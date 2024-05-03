46-year-old AJ Styles reveals his retirement plans ahead of WWE Backlash France

AJ Styles recently opened up about his retirement plans as he prepares for his Undisputed WWE Title match against Cody Rhodes.

The 46-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2016 after a brief run earlier in his career. He has since become one of the top superstars, winning the WWE Championship twice. Next Saturday, The Phenomenal One will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash France.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling ahead of the premium live event, Styles addressed his retirement plans:

"[Do you see a finish line in sight that you're willing to share?] A finish line? Not that I'm willing to share but there's definitely a finish line somewhere in the future. Listen, I enjoy this. I really do. It's just I don't want to get to a point where, I've said this before, you're going, 'Ugh, oh, man, maybe it's time for him to get out.' I don't want to get to that point. I feel pretty good right now. I really do," he said.

The Phenomenal One added:

"I just don't want to get to there, you know, my bump card as they call it, you know, you have so many of them and then you're out. So, I'm trying to use mine sparingly and, you know, positively and everything at the right time, you know. And not as easy as you think because as a heel, you gotta make sure everybody looks good. So, we'll see what happens." [16:19 - 17:11]

AJ Styles vowed to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France

The Phenomenal One last won the WWE Championship in 2017. His title reign lasted 371 days before he dropped the belt to Daniel Bryan on SmackDown in November 2018.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AJ Styles vowed to capture the championship again at Backlash France:

"It's my opportunity to show I can still be the guy, make sure everybody looks great, and make it entertaining. That's not added pressure. It's exciting. I know the fans are going to be nuts. I'm going to get those butterflies. That energy, I'm excited just thinking about it," he said.

Before facing Styles, Rhodes successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at a live event in Italy. It would be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will do the same next Saturday when he goes one-on-one with The Phenomenal One.

Do you think AJ Styles could end Cody Rhodes' title reign? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

