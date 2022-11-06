Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently commented on his victory over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in a social media post.

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Maverick in Saudi Arabia. He successfully won the bout via pinfall after delivering a Superman Punch and a spear. The Bloodline was involved in the match, but this time, the challenger wasn't alone, as he had his brother Jake Paul in his corner.

Following the event, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to share a video of himself and The Bloodline on a flight back home with his undisputed titles by his side. He scoffed at Logan Paul, saying his lucky punch wasn't good enough.

"I guess that one lucky shot... wasn't lucky enough. Always," said Reigns.

You can check out the clip below:

Although The Head of the Table took the punch, he was able to kick out on time to keep the match going.

The WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' post about defeating Logan Paul

The social media megastar received rave reviews from people around the world, including KSI, for his incredible performance at Crown Jewel. In just his third match in WWE, he was able to showcase his talents in the main event of a major premium live event for the world title.

Several fans responded to Reigns' tweet by congratulating him on his victory over Logan Paul.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Roman Reigns is slated to appear on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He has also been advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames, which will take place later this month.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Reigns and The Bloodline.

