"I think I never got a fair chance to redeem myself" - Jeff Hardy makes a huge confession about his failed AEW run

Jeff Hardy is one of the most renowned and captivating wrestling legends in the business. He had a stint in Tony Khan's AEW promotion that began in 2022 and lasted until 2024. Almost a year later, after his exit from the company, Hardy made a huge confession.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hardy admitted that his personal problems and troubles with law enforcement became a prime reason for his departure from AEW. Initially, he felt he was denied a chance by the Jacksonville-based promotion to redeem his mistakes.

However, later, Jeff Hardy looked at the situation from a different perspective. He understood the company's position in that scenario and had no one but himself to blame.

“Me and my personal problems, getting in trouble with the law. I think I never got a fair chance to redeem myself. At least, that’s how I felt. Then I totally understood why they didn’t wanna give me that chance. (...) I blame myself all the time.” [41:17 - 41:51]

Former AEW star Jeff Hardy spilled the beans on his sobriety journey

Jeff Hardy recently announced that he has managed to stay sober for more than three years now. The Charismatic Enigma revealed that a year into his treatment, he kept taking ice baths and numbing himself to reduce his addiction to substances.

"Yeah, I went through a lot of treatments. Like almost a year's worth of treatments. But a little after a year being sober, is when I did my first ice bath, man, and that's when I kind of got it. I went under for as long as I could and held my breath and came out from the cold water, and I was like, 'Whoa!' It was like this feeling in my head, and I kinda liked that. And so I think I'll keep doing this, it's been extremely beneficial for me."

Jeff and his brother, Matt Hardy, are currently signed to TNA Wrestling and have even made a few appearances on WWE NXT as part of their multi-year agreement. With the former WWE Champion possibly in the best phase of his life, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

