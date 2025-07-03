Best wishes to WWE legend Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy deserves the best wishes from every wrestling fan at this time, after sharing some news. He spoke in detail earlier during his appearance with his brother, Matt Hardy, on Ariel Helwani's podcast, where he discussed his health as well as the biggest challenge of his life.

The WWE legend has spent a large part of his career battling his personal demons with addiction and other issues. He found himself in trouble with the law and faced different problems, including being arrested for DUIs, which forced him to take time away from wrestling to get himself clean.

Fortunately, there's now good news to share with fans. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, along with his brother, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy revealed that he had been sober for more than three years. This makes it a long time for him to be free of any substances.

"Three years, two days." (2:30:47 - 2:30:51)

Sportskeeda sends Jeff Hardy best wishes as he continues his journey to sobriety.

Jeff Hardy explained how he has managed to keep sober

Jeff Hardy went on to explain how he has managed to stay sober. The current TNA star said that he went through a year's worth of treatments, and it was only after a year of being sober that he had his ice bath, and that proved crucial to him.

He said that he would keep taking the baths and numbing himself with them, instead of with substances.

"Yeah, I went through a lot of treatments. Like almost a year's worth of treatments. But a little after a year being sober, is when I did my first ice bath, man, and that's when I kind of got it. I went under for as long as I could and held my breath and came out from the cold water, and I was like, whoa! It was like this feeling in my head, and I kinda liked that. And so I think I'll keep doing this, it's been extremely beneficial for me." (2:30:59 - 2:31:27)

The star is clearly taking steps to avoid trouble and work on himself recently.

