AEW's Double or Nothing 2025 is set to host two major matches in the form of the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament finals, featuring four of the company’s biggest stars. As anticipation builds, one of the finalists has delivered a striking message.
Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter is set to face Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart tournament final at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The two women came together for a sit-down interview recently on the Go Home episode of Dynamite.
In a recent interview with Cameron Hawkins of Yahoo! Sports' Uncrowned, Hayter reflected on what the bout means for her, stating:
"I think I have more at stake than Mercedes does. I haven't really done anything [since I came back]. This is the first thing I've done of note, and I've been back since August 2024. Hey, that's just how it goes. But this is my opportunity to really show people, maybe I look a little bit different or whatever, but I'm still the same person in the ring. I'm still aggressive. I can still go." [H/T: Fightful]
Hayter, who returned at AEW All In 2024, sees the Owen Hart Cup as a chance to re-establish herself and rejoin the division's top tier alongside the likes of Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander.
Beyond personal redemption, a tournament win for Hayter would earn her a shot at the Women’s World Title at All In: Texas and the distinction of handing the "CEO" Mercedes Moné her first loss in All Elite Wrestling.
Jamie Hayter recently got the upper hand on the CEO at AEW Dynamite
Tensions spilled over between Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Moné when Jamie provoked Moné by referencing her NJPW Strong Championship loss on the recent AEW Dynamite episode during their sit-down interview.
The TBS Champion, who was visually irked, struck first, but Hayter came back and leveled the CEO with a brutal clothesline. The segment ended with Hayter standing tall and Moné lying on the floor.
