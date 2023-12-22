"I think it’s doubtful" - WWE legend unsure about his next AEW appearance

A WWE legend currently signed to AEW is doubtful about his next appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Jim Ross, who is one of the most respected commentators in professional wrestling. JR has called many of the most legendary matches and is now signed to All Elite Wrestling. However, the veteran has now transitioned into more of a part-time role due to various illnesses.

Speaking on his Grilling JR Podcast, the WWE veteran spoke about his potential return to Dynamite. JR also noted that he's doubtful on if he could call any action at the upcoming AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

"I think it’s doubtful, but I don’t know. That’s entirely up to Tony. We haven’t discussed it and going to Long Island in December when I haven’t had a trip that long in a while is not something I would relish. However, if called upon, I will come play and I will play as best I can. So, I don’t know. I’m not being evasive. I’d like to say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to be there. Buy the pay-per-view,’ but I don’t know. You should still buy the pay-per-view.” H/T: [RingsideNews]

AEW veteran Jim Ross comments on working with Randy Savage

AEW veteran Jim Ross recently opened up about working with Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage in WWE.

Randy Savage was one of the biggest stars in the 1980s and 1990s. The legendary performer held multiple titles in his wrestling career including the WWE and WCW World Titles.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross noted WWE's lack of interest in rehiring Randy Savage in 2003. JR also made it clear that he did not always see eye-to-eye with Savage.

"We all knew that Randy, he's a star," Ross said. "Great name identity. I didn't get along with him, but that don't mean nothing. Don't mean a thing, other than we had different philosophies and he was a little bit of a bully and unpredictable, and maybe that's what made him a star. If it did, more power to him." [1:21:54 – 1:22:18]

