"I think there was a lot of backstabbing there"- Former WWE name comments on bad blood between Cody Rhodes and AEW

An ex-WWE executive reflected on the potential bad blood between Cody Rhodes and AEW before Cody's departure. The personality also thought that Rhodes was backstabbed.Former WWE name Tom Carlucci shared his take on the bad blood between Cody Rhodes and AEW. Tom worked with the Stamford-based promotion for more than 30 years before his departure. On the other hand, Cody was one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling before he surprisingly left the company in 2022.Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Tom Carlucci claimed that there was a lot of backstabbing with Cody in AEW, and Tony Khan also took away his control in the company.&quot;I think there was a lot of backstabbing there, Coach. I think with the boys that he mentioned there, I think there was some heat with backstabbing Cody a little. I think maybe Mr. Khan wanted to take away his control over a lot of things and Cody wasn't going to put up with it and that's why he eventually walked. And by the way, how great is he though, how good is Cody. He tells a story and you sit there and you're riveted by it man,&quot; Tom said. [From 46:42 - 47:11]Ex-WWE name says Cody Rhodes put AEW on the mapFormer WWE personality Tom Carlucci also made a huge claim that AEW wouldn't have started without Cody Rhodes, despite The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega being the founding members. In the same podcast, Carlucci stated the following:&quot;The man who created this with the other guys there, that's what happened Coach. You know what backstabbing is about man, it's big and I think he got taken away a lot of his control. You know? Without Cody, that place isn't starting up, it ain't Kenny Omega, because I never heard of him before I've seen him on AEW. It ain't the Young Bucks who were wrestling in their backyard. It's Cody Rhodes, it's the Rhodes name that put AEW on the map guys.&quot; [47:15-47:45]Meanwhile, Cody is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship this weekend at SummerSlam.