  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW WrestleDream 2025
  • "I think she might be about to lose," "Come on Athena"-  Fans go berserk after Mercedes Mone issues an open challenge for AEW WrestleDream

"I think she might be about to lose," "Come on Athena"-  Fans go berserk after Mercedes Mone issues an open challenge for AEW WrestleDream

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 18, 2025 14:47 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone has been basking in her glory as the AEW TBS Champion as of late. The CEO is set to be featured at AEW WrestleDream this weekend, where she will put her title on the line against any champion all across the globe. This major announcement by Mone has been making the rounds all over the internet.

Ad

The former WWE star successfully defended her CMLL World Women's Title against Presphone this past Friday in Mexico City. Following her match, The CEO revealed that she will be in St. Louis this Saturday to be featured on the WrestleDream card. With a stern tone, Mone issued an open challenge to any champion in the world for her AEW TBS Championship.

This announcement by "Ten Belts" Mone garnered a lot of attention from X users. Some people shared a belief that Mone might lose her TBS Title at WrestleDream now that she has surpassed Jade Cargill's record of the longest TBS Title reign in AEW history. Moreover, some netizens also called out Athena to answer this huge open challenge this Saturday night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Furthermore, some X users predicted who could answer Mone's open challenge, where names like Sareee, Syuri, and Red Velvet were the top picks. Besides, some fans were even joking with the names of WWE stars like Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton to be potential opponents of Mercedes Mone.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Mercedes Mone sends a message ahead of her AEW WrestleDream match

Mercedes Mone has a huge challenge ahead of her in the form of AEW TBS Title open challenge at WrestleDream. While the fans have been predicting who could walk out of the curtain to face The CEO, she sent a stern message expressing her confidence ahead of the title defense.

Ad

Taking to X, the 33-year-old revealed that she is on her way to reach St. Louis soon. In the same post, Mone expressed her excitement for her title defense at WrestleDream.

"On my way to St. Louis for #AEWWrestleDream ✈️ I'm issuing an open challenge to any champion in the world! 🤑" she wrote

Check out her X post below:

With that said, only time will tell how things will turn out for the AEW TBS Champion from here on at WrestleDream.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications