"I think she might be about to lose," "Come on Athena"-  Fans go berserk after Mercedes Mone issues an open challenge for AEW WrestleDream

Mercedes Mone has been basking in her glory as the AEW TBS Champion as of late. The CEO is set to be featured at AEW WrestleDream this weekend, where she will put her title on the line against any champion all across the globe. This major announcement by Mone has been making the rounds all over the internet.The former WWE star successfully defended her CMLL World Women's Title against Presphone this past Friday in Mexico City. Following her match, The CEO revealed that she will be in St. Louis this Saturday to be featured on the WrestleDream card. With a stern tone, Mone issued an open challenge to any champion in the world for her AEW TBS Championship.This announcement by &quot;Ten Belts&quot; Mone garnered a lot of attention from X users. Some people shared a belief that Mone might lose her TBS Title at WrestleDream now that she has surpassed Jade Cargill's record of the longest TBS Title reign in AEW history. Moreover, some netizens also called out Athena to answer this huge open challenge this Saturday night.@Avhashoni @Avhashoni_saLINKThe record has been broken, I think she might be about to lose😭😭😭Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentralLINKCome on Athena!!!Furthermore, some X users predicted who could answer Mone's open challenge, where names like Sareee, Syuri, and Red Velvet were the top picks. Besides, some fans were even joking with the names of WWE stars like Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton to be potential opponents of Mercedes Mone.D² @D_Dixon20021LINKStephanie Vaquer coming back for round 2part object on substack @foundeasilyLINKAthena, Syuri, Saya, Mina, Red Velvet, Starlight Kid, Hazuki, Miu Wananabe, Giselle Shaw and Nicole Matthews are the obvious candidates. I guess you could toss Nyla and Viva Van into the mix too.Mercedes Mone sends a message ahead of her AEW WrestleDream matchMercedes Mone has a huge challenge ahead of her in the form of AEW TBS Title open challenge at WrestleDream. While the fans have been predicting who could walk out of the curtain to face The CEO, she sent a stern message expressing her confidence ahead of the title defense.Taking to X, the 33-year-old revealed that she is on her way to reach St. Louis soon. In the same post, Mone expressed her excitement for her title defense at WrestleDream.&quot;On my way to St. Louis for #AEWWrestleDream ✈️ I'm issuing an open challenge to any champion in the world! 🤑&quot; she wroteCheck out her X post below:Último Moné @MercedesVarnadoLINKOn my way to St. Louis for #AEWWrestleDream ✈️ I'm issuing an open challenge to any champion in the world! 🤑With that said, only time will tell how things will turn out for the AEW TBS Champion from here on at WrestleDream.