"I think he was really underutilized"- AEW's Vickie Guerrero on Andrade's stint with WWE

AEW's Vickie Guerrero recently opined that Andrade El Idolo was lost in the shuffle during his tenure with WWE.

Andrade El Idolo stunned the wrestling world by making his debut in Tony Khan's promotion a few weeks ago. Vickie Guerrero gave him a fitting introduction in front of the AEW universe. The Mexican star quickly made his plans clear and stated that he wants to become the face of All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview with It's Our House Podcast, Vickie Guerrero discussed numerous topics, most notably how Andrade's career panned out in WWE:

"I think he was really underutilised in WWE and that's just my personal opinion and I think that there's just a lot of talent in one show, and you know that's just the basic recipe that a lot of promotions face", said Vickie Guerrero.

Vickie Guerrero is confident that her alliance with the Mexican star will lead to bigger things in AEW:

"But I think he's just gonna have a really great time at all elite wrestling. Number one, because he's working with me, and number two is, there's just a lot of great wrestlers here in all elite wrestling that he's going to be able to have these incredible matches with", said Vickie Guerrero.

Vickie Guerrero is undoubtedly the most successful manager in pro wrestling history, and she will act as a lethal talking weapon for Andrade El Idolo in AEW.

Vickie Guerrero reveals when did she find out about working with Andrade El Idolo in AEW

Andrade is a well-dressed man!

Vickie Guerrero further stated that she initially found out about her pairing with Andrade on the day the Mexican star eventually made his debut:

"I knew the day of that I was going to be working with him. Tony Kahn makes all the decisions in all elite wrestling so when he said hey I have someone for you to come meet and when I went to the trailer and saw him I was just ecstatic. I've never met him personally, so to be able to you know sit down and talk to him, he's such a polite gentleman and so humble, and I think that we're just going to have some great times at all elite wrestling", said Vickie Guerrero.

Vickie Guerrero had nothing but praise for Andrade El Idolo, and she stated that she believes that he will be a great fit in AEW. The Mexican star has his sights set on both TNT and the AEW world title.

