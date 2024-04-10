"I think she's a talent" - Booker T urges Tony Khan to not book recent AEW signee like other stars

Booker T has advised Tony Khan to not book a recent AEW signee like some of the other stars were in the past. The talent in question is Queen Aminata.

Aminata has put on several notable performances lately in the Jacksonville-based company. She has squared off against the likes of Mariah May, Thunder Rosa, and Women's World Champion Toni Storm on Dynamite and Collision. The Guinean talent officially signed with the promotion in February, 2024.

Prior to her becoming All Elite, Aminata wrestled in several independent promotions, including at Reality of Wrestling, where she faced current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in June, 2021. Booker T, the Owner and Founder of ROW, recently shared his views on the AEW and ROH star.

The former WCW Champion discussed Aminata's potential in All Elite Wrestling on the Hall of Fame podcast. Booker argued that the former GCW Women's Champion could develop and thrive in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

However, he also pointed to the lack of consistency and sustained focus granted to certain female talent in terms of booking in AEW. The NXT commentator cited the creative handling of Ruby Soho and Smackdown star Jade Cargill as examples.

"I think she's a talent," Booker said. "I think if put in the right situation, she could grow and that's the thing, it's hard for me to really weigh in on it because she's coming into AEW and I've noticed every time a female, a new female, come into AEW, they get a spotlight on them for a second, and then that spotlight goes away." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

AEW star Queen Aminata has called out Saraya for a match

Queen Aminata has been appearing in All Elite Wrestling since 2021, competing mainly on Dark and Dark: Elevation early on. Now officially a part of the All Elite roster, she also wrestles on Ring of Honor, where she recently faced Billie Starkz to crown the first-ever ROH Women's World TV Title at Supercard of Honor 2024.

Despite putting on a valiant effort, Aminata fell prey to Starkz after the latter lured her in by faking a serious neck injury. A few days following her pay-per-view loss, the budding star went on social media to issue a challenge to former Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige).

The Anti-Diva has been absent from in-ring action since being deserted by Ruby Soho in a tag team match against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on the February 9, 2024 edition of Rampage. Saraya recently took to Twitter/X to address her hiatus from the squared circle.

"Haven't wrestled in a minuteeee," Saraya tweeted.

In response, Queen Aminata invited the inaugural NXT Women's Champion to a match.

"Wanna share the ring with the Queen sis @Saraya."

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen whether Saraya answers Aminata's challenge for a showdown in All Elite Wrestling.

