Recent AEW signee teases a first-time-ever match against Saraya (fka Paige)

AEW fans may get to see Saraya face Queen Aminata soon, as the recent AEW signee has teased a first-time-ever match against the veteran.

Aminata has been appearing on AEW TV since April 2021. She has had outstanding matches in the promotion with top names like Thunder Rosa, Mariah May, Hikaru Shida, and many more. She officially became All Elite in February 2024.

The Guinean pro wrestler recently teased locking horns with the former Paige inside the squared circle. The latter has been away from in-ring action for two months. The last time she wrestled was on the February 9, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage, where she and Ruby Soho lost to Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Divas Champion recently highlighted her absence from the ring.

"Haven't wrestled in a minuteeee," she tweeted.

Aminata responded to The Glampire's tweet with the following message:

"Wanna share the ring with the Queen sis @Saraya."

Mercedes Mone wants to wrestle Saraya

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) made her much-awaited AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business. In an interview with Variety, she expressed her desire to face the former Women's World Champion. She also mentioned a few other names she wanted to lock horns with in All Elite Wrestling.

"I always feel like it's best when I've never been in the ring with an opponent before just so we can feed off that the natural chemistry and the magic instantly. But to tie up with Willow [Nightingale] again when we only had like half a match, to tie it up with Saraya again would be amazing. I've never gotten to wrestle Toni Storm. I've never wrestled Skye Blue or Julia Hart. The talent is just endless. I'm looking forward to facing everybody," Mone said.

The two AEW stars have fought each other before in singles and tag team matches under the WWE banner. Saraya's last match in the global juggernaut was against Mone, where the former got injured.

