10-time WWE Women’s champion expresses desire to face Saraya (fka Paige) in a rematch after 7 years

A ten-time WWE Women’s champion expressed her desire to face Saraya, formerly known as Paige, after seven long years. If this match takes place, it will garner huge interest from fans.

The star being discussed here is none other than Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks. Mone and Saraya have a rough history, as the former accidentally injured the latter and forced her to retire for the first time.

The former WWE Superstar was speaking to Variety when she was asked what she was looking forward to in AEW, and that is when she mentioned Saraya.

“I always feel like it’s best when I’ve never been in the ring with an opponent before just so we can feed off that the natural chemistry and the magic instantly. But to tie up with Willow again when we only had like half a match, to tie it up with Saraya again would be amazing. I’ve never gotten to wrestle Toni Storm. I’ve never wrestled Skye Blue, or Julia Hart. The talent is just endless. I’m looking forward to facing everybody," Mercedes Mone said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

AEW fans will definitely be in for a treat if they get to witness an iconic showdown between Mone and Saraya.

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone revealed how she feared her career was over

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone sustained an ankle injury during her match against Willow Nightingale at the NJPW Resurgence Pay-Per-View last year.

The Boss was away from in-ring action for a long time, and there were reports that mentioned that her career was done. Mone has now revealed what she went through in an interview with ESPN.

“I was told this was a career-ending injury. It was the hardest time of my life. When the injury first happened, I was so in shock. I was so confused. I was like, 'Oh, wait, no,' because I was on a mission. I had so many goals of going to Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, all over the United States. We were preparing for so much. But I think maybe my body and the universe was just like, 'Maybe you're just going a little too fast. Maybe you need to slow down. You're not done healing inside,'" Mercedes Mone said.

Mone made her blockbuster AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business last week and is now set to become one of the faces of the Jacksonville-based company.