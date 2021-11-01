Sasha Banks and Paige are two of the most significant women to ever step foot in the pro-wrestling industry. Both have had history together. In fact, a moment involving the two created a huge impact on one of these stars' wrestling careers.

What happened between Sasha Banks and Paige?

At a WWE house show in 2017, Paige and Sasha Banks were involved in a six-woman tag team match. During the match, Paige received a nasty-looking blow to her neck from The Boss. This led to the match ending unexpectedly as the former Divas Champion suffered a serious neck injury. The injury was so serious that Paige was immediately ruled out of in-ring action and later officially retired in 2018.

The former NXT Women's Champion talked about this incident on Twitch. She revealed that soon after getting injured, several superstars such as Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Bray Wyatt approached her to see if she's okay. She elaborated by saying that Bayley and Banks were crying, and Banks apologized to her. Paige replied and said that accidents always happen in the business, and it wasn't Sasha Banks' fault.

The day after announcing her retirement, Paige was appointed as the General Manager of SmackDown. She still entertains her fans by appearing at various WWE events as a non-wrestling figure.

Is Paige planning to come out of her WWE retirement?

The major reason behind her retirement was the neck injury she suffered in 2017. Neck injuries have proved to be extremely dangerous and have contributed to ending the careers of multiple legends such as Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, stars like Edge and Daniel Bryan were able to defy the odds and return to in-ring competition from serious injuries. Paige is seemingly trying to add her name to the list.

The former SmackDown General Manager has teased her return through various tweets. In August 2021, she dropped a major hint to her fans regarding her WWE return. She said: "I'm not done yet."

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE I’m not done yet. 💪🏼 I’m not done yet. 💪🏼

She also addressed the possibility of her wrestling return on Twitch. Her teases still continue on Twitter as well. She recently posted a photo of her wrestling boots, a thinking emoji, the Divas Title belt, and a Fighting With My Family poster.

If these teases are pointed toward a possible WWE return then Royal Rumble 2022 would be the perfect opportunity. A Paige return in January would send a massive shock wave through the WWE Universe.

We hope she is able to return and add a few more championship reigns to her stellar resume before deciding to retire on her own terms.

