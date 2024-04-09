Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly expresses frustration amid in-ring absence in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Saraya hasn't wrestled on AEW TV for two months and it seems she is frustrated with her in-ring absence.

The last time wrestling fans saw the 31-year-old female star inside the ring was on the February 09 episode of AEW Rampage. She teamed up with her Outcasts partner Ruby Soho to take on Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale in a losing cause.

Paige recently took to her official X account to share a post, which indicates that the former champion might be missing in-ring action.

"Haven't wrestled in a minuteeee," she wrote.

The 31-year-old faced some neck issues a few years ago, which forced the former Divas Champion to retire prematurely in 2017. However, The Anti-Diva fought back tremendously as doctors cleared her for an in-ring return in 2022.

However, Saraya was also advised not to stress her body beyond a permissible extent. The doctors also urged her to refrain from taking hard bumps.

Wrestling legend claims Saraya's AEW debut was better than Mercedes Mone's debut

Paige and Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) worked together in the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade before joining AEW. While the former debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2022, Mone became All Elite last month during a special episode of Dynamite in grand fashion.

However, wrestling legend Vince Russo has claimed that Saraya's AEW debut was ten times bigger than Mercedes Mone's.

"Paige made her big comeback in AEW when we thought she was never gonna wrestle again. She was on the shelf for so long. Huge comeback. What happened with that? I mean, Paige coming back and wrestling again was 10 times bigger than Mercedes Mone coming back and wrestling,'' said the former WWE writer.

It will be interesting to see when Paige returns to in-ring duties in Tony Khan's promotion.

