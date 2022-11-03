Saraya (fka Paige) provides a major update on her in-ring future on AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Saraya (formerly known as Paige) shared a major update about her in-ring future during an interview.

Following her stunning debut last September, Saraya has set her sights on former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker. The two ladies have never shied away from expressing their animosity. Their rivalry even led The Anti Diva to put her hands on The Doctor on the October 5 episode of Dynamite.

This week, Saraya and Baker were supposed to have a one-on-one sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. While the former WWE Divas Champion appeared, the former AEW Women's champion skipped the interaction.

During the conversation, Saraya took a shot at Baker by saying that she didn't care about the women's division. She recalled her journey as a wrestler, which she started at 17. The star revealed that she wrestled the same day when she was hit by a car.

The former Paige also disclosed that the Jacksonville-based promotion was like a rebel promotion and admitted she wanted to be a part of it for a long time.

Paquette then asked Saraya about the elephant in the room, which was her status as an in-ring competitor. The latter stated that she would save the revelation for next week as she would have one more doctor to talk to.

Fans know she retired prematurely in 2018 due to a neck injury the previous year. It was previously reported that The Anti-Diva was given medically cleared by AEW's Head Doctor, Dr. Michael J. Sampson. However, it seems we have to wait a few more days to learn more about the situation from Saraya herself.

