AEW has reportedly given an official verdict on Saraya's (fka Paige) in-ring future

Saraya (fka Paige) has not competed inside the ring since 2017, but a new report has emerged about her potential future in the squared circle.

While competing under the WWE umbrella, Paige suffered a career-ending injury at only 27. Following the incident, she transitioned into a managerial role, most notably as the on-screen general manager of SmackDown.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson has cleared the star to compete again. This development might not surprise fans who watched this week's Dynamite, where Saraya finally got physical with Britt Baker.

The former champion's parents recently shared their initial reaction to her career-ending injury and how comfortable they would be if she returned to the ring.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

A wrestling veteran is concerned about Saraya's eagerness to wrestle again

While fans are naturally excited to see The Anti-Diva potentially make her in-ring comeback, some veteran wrestlers are worried that the star might be jumping the gun.

In a recent interview with JustAlyx on GAWTV, TNA veteran SoCal Val shared her concerns about the AEW star's intentions to compete again.

"So, for her own health’s sake, I hope she only does it if it’s definitely something that she should be doing. But I wouldn’t want to see it unless it’s 1000% safe for her," SoCal Val said. "You can be in love with a character, but you should want them to wrestle only if they’re physically able to do so and it’s not going to cause any problems down the line." (H/T: PWMania)

Legends like Edge and Bryan Danielson have made spectacular comebacks from career-ending injuries in the past. Will the AEW star follow suit? Only time will tell.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes