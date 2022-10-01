"We were devastated" - Saraya's parents share their thoughts on her heartbreaking in-ring retirement in WWE due to injury (Exclusive)

Saraya's in-ring retirement back in 2018 shocked and hurt many fans, but her parents were undoubtedly hit the hardest. The couple recently sat down for an exclusive interview, where they spoke about the star's neck injury.

While wrestling under her Paige moniker in WWE, the 30-year-old sustained a nasty neck injury that resulted in her shocking early retirement. However, much like both Edge and Bryan Danielson, her AEW debut could hint at the star returning to the ring to end her career on her own terms.

During their exclusive interview with the legendary Bill Apter, Sweet Saraya and Ricky Knight opened up about their daughter's career-ending injury:

"We were both devastated. It was hard to hear her because she told us straight after the doctor’s appointment, and she was broken. Absolutely broken. But different things were tried and she was very good at what she did. The general manager stuff was well, she just missed being in the ring," the star's mother said. (07:55 onward).

Check out the entire interview below:

The veteran continued, revealing that the parents are on the fence when it comes to Saraya returning to the ring:

"We’re on the fence about that. Obviously we don’t know exactly what is going on and we’re as much in the dark as you guys are. Whatever she’s doing, she’s not even telling us." (08:31 onward).

Ricky Knight then chipped in, noting that he's hopeful:

"She was one of the best out there. She helped train the division, so I’d like to see her back in there again." (09:06 onward).

Much like Saraya's parents, fans will simply have to wait for confirmation from AEW's doctors on whether or not she's fit to wrestle again. A recent report from Fightful has only hinted at the possible future of the former Divas Champion.

Saraya might not be medically cleared as of yet, her father wants AEW to pick up the rest of the Knight wrestling family

While fans are far more familiar with Saraya, the 30-year-old star comes from a wrestling dynasty.

Both her parents were once in-ring competitors, as well as her brothers, Zak Zodiac and Roy Knight. Additionally, the star has two nephews in the industry, Ricky Knight Jr. and PJ Knight.

Continuing in the same interview, Ricky Snr. claimed that his family would be a successful faction within AEW:

"We’ve got so many in the family that can be used by AEW as a British faction. The storylines would be unbelievable, [and] as a promoter I was rubbing my hands." [From 6:04 onward]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists







- WON Will Ospreay vs Ricky Knight Jr (British Heavyweight Championship) @ RevPro 10th Anniversary Night 2- WON Will Ospreay vs Ricky Knight Jr (British Heavyweight Championship) @ RevPro 10th Anniversary Night 2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- WON https://t.co/yPVjIe5erw

It's currently unclear what Saraya's position will be within AEW, but if the star has enough pull, she might just be able to get Ricky Knight Jr. into the promotion.

Could a Knight Family faction work in the promotion or is AEW already filled to the brim with stables and stars?

