Former Divas Champion's AEW debut was 10 times bigger than that of Mercedes Mone, claims wrestling legend (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend has claimed that the AEW debut of a former Divas Champion was much bigger than the debut of Mercedes Mone at last week's Big Business edition of Dynamite. Vince Russo firmly believes Saraya's in-ring comeback was a more monumental event but bemoaned how her run has gone down.

After weeks of speculation, Mone's electrifying debut at the Boston show last week brought the house down. With reports of her being the highest-paid woman in all of wrestling today, it's safe to say Tony Khan would instantly push her to the moon.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained how Saraya's AEW comeback was a much bigger deal than Mone's debut. However, Vince Russo expressed disappointment at how Saraya's momentum in the company quickly fizzled out within a matter of months:

"Paige made her big comeback in AEW when we thought she was never gonna wrestle again. She was on the shelf for so long. Huge comeback..What happened with that? I mean, Paige coming back and wrestling again was 10 times bigger than Mercedes Mone coming back and wrestling," said Vince Russo. [5:56 - 6:20]

Mercedes Mone wants to face Saraya in AEW

A few days back, in an interview, Mercedes Mone listed her dream opponents with whom she wanted to get inside the ring in All Elite Wrestling. One of those names was Saraya, with whom Mone has wrestled back in WWE. Furthermore, The CEO wants to face the likes of Toni Storm, Julia Hart, Sky Blue, and others:

“I always feel like it’s best when I’ve never been in the ring with an opponent before just so we can feed off that the natural chemistry and the magic instantly. But to tie up with Willow again when we only had like half a match, to tie it up with Saraya again would be amazing. I’ve never gotten to wrestle Toni Storm. I’ve never wrestled Skye Blue, or Julia Hart. The talent is just endless. I’m looking forward to facing everybody," Mercedes Mone said.

Mercedes Mone attacked Julia Hart and Skye Blue upon her AEW debut, meaning she could possibly take on one of the two sometime down the line.

