"I think that’s pretty much illegal guys" - Top AEW star believes the Young Bucks cheated in a previous match; demands rematch

The Young Bucks were recently accused of cheating to win a match in AEW by the Acclaimed member, Anthony Bowens.

Although the Bucks were absent for an extended period of time following the infamous "Brawl Out" incident, they have apparently offended the Acclaimed as well. In the 2020 Holiday Bash special of AEW Dynamite, the two teams faced off in an intense match.

While the Acclaimed seemed to be on top of things, Nick Jackson accidentally hit a superkick to the referee. This disrupted the flow of the match, possibly resulting in the Bucks retaining their AEW World Tag Team titles.

During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Bowens brought up the two-year-old match with The Young Bucks:

"We’re gonna have to, some point, get back to the Young Bucks because our very first main event, which was ten matches in, which is probably unheard of, on Dynamite was against the Young Bucks, and they cheated. Superkicked [referee] Rick Knox right in the face, and I think that’s pretty much illegal guys." [H/T: Fightful]

Bowens continued:

"We need to get that redemption back, and I think we are a completely different team than we were back then, so the dynamic would be different, the energy would be way different, considering there was nobody in the audience, it was in the pandemic. So I think that’s another clash we’d love to revisit." [H/T: Fightful]

Will Bowens and Max Caster get around to feuding with the Young Bucks again? Only time will tell.

The AEW star also named FTR as their potential next opponent

While the Young Bucks may be on the list of the Acclaimed, FTR is possibly their next opponent, according to Anthony Bowens.

In the same interview, Bowens claimed that FTR were the obvious choice since they were the number one contenders. Furthermore, they had also faced each other before, sowing the seeds for an eventual showdown.

"I think the obvious answer right now is FTR because we’ve been on parallel paths. We’ve kind of come close to each other with the eight-man tag match. You could see there was a little tension in there in that match, and then we kind of went back to our parallel paths. At some point, those paths are gonna have to cross because The Acclaimed are the most popular tag team in pro wrestling." [H/T: Fightful]

FTR recently defended their ROH title against the Top Flight team on Rampage. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if they go up against the Acclaimed next.

Who do you want to see the Acclaimed fight next in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes