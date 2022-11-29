"There was a little tension" - The Acclaimed tease future showdown with popular AEW tag team; claim they're on "parallel paths"

The FTR are apparently already in the crosshairs of one of the most popular teams in AEW, the Acclaimed.

As many fans are aware, the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been holding down the number one contender spot in the rankings for a lengthy amount of time. Meanwhile, they have bagged the ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team titles. This already makes them one of the best tag teams in the pro-wrestling scene today.

Speaking in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, one-half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens revealed his intentions to face FTR soon:

"I think the obvious answer right now is FTR because we’ve been on parallel paths. We’ve kind of come close to each other with the eight-man tag match. You could see there was a little tension in there in that match, and then we kind of went back to our parallel paths. At some point, those paths are gonna have to cross because The Acclaimed are the most popular tag team in pro wrestling." [H/T: Fightful]

Bowen continued:

"And then if there’s anybody else up there with us, it’s FTR. Truthfully, they’ve been number one contenders for however long, and they still haven’t got that opportunity. I welcome the opportunity for them to wrestle The Acclaimed. I know the fans do, so they are probably number one on the list." [H/T: Fightful]

Only time will tell if the AEW star will follow through on his words in the coming weeks.

A former WWE star recently admitted that she "loves" AEW star Anthony Bowens

While Anthony Bowens and Max Caster may have a tough road ahead in AEW as tag team champions, there is a silver lining in the form of WWE star Summer Rae proclaiming her love for the former.

The Acclaimed are currently one of the best homegrown AEW teams active. Their musical antics and infectious energy have garnered them a sizeable fanbase. Unsurprisingly, wrestlers from rival promotions have apparently also become their fans.

In a recent tweet, the former WWE Superstar stated the following:

"Honestly, so good.🤣🤣 I love Bowens."

You can check out the original tweet here:

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet Honestly, so good 🤣🤣



I love Bowens Honestly, so good 🤣🤣I love Bowens

Summer Rae last appeared in the WWE Royale Rumble 2022 pay-per-view, which was won by Ronda Rousey.

Do you think FTR should fight the Acclaimed in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

