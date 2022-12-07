"I think they’ll stay if [CM] Punk does" – Wrestling fans debate if two major AEW stars will go back to WWE under Triple H's regime

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently debated whether FTR would return to WWE under Triple H, who is now in charge of the creative team.

According to reports, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's current AEW contracts will expire in 2023. This prompted Twitter user @HNCHDynamite to question if the two major stars would leave Tony Khan's promotion next year.

Reacting to the post, fans on Twitter suggested that FTR could return to WWE for a major payday, especially with Triple H in charge. Meanwhile, one Twitter user claimed that the former RAW Tag Team Champions would stay in AEW if CM Punk decided to stay.

Having held the tag team title once, FTR has pretty much done it all in AEW. They are the current Ring of Honor, IWGP, and the AAA Tag Team Champions.

Tomorrow night on Dynamite, Harwood, and Wheeler will challenge The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in their quest to become two-time champions.

They are also former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions and enjoyed massive success during their initial run with the Stamford-based company.

Triple H has brought back numerous top stars to WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

Triple H has brought back numerous top stars who were previously released by WWE, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, and Mia Yim, among others.

The Game could also be set to bring back AEW personality and former NXT general manager William Regal, who is reportedly done with Tony Khan's company. Reports have suggested that the 54-year-old will be returning to his former promotion.

With numerous top stars returning to WWE, there are chances of FTR re-signing with WWE in 2023.

