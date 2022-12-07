Create

"I think they’ll stay if [CM] Punk does" – Wrestling fans debate if two major AEW stars will go back to WWE under Triple H's regime

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 07, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Could Triple H bring back two major AEW stars to WWE?
Triple H is WWE's head of creative

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently debated whether FTR would return to WWE under Triple H, who is now in charge of the creative team.

According to reports, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's current AEW contracts will expire in 2023. This prompted Twitter user @HNCHDynamite to question if the two major stars would leave Tony Khan's promotion next year.

Reacting to the post, fans on Twitter suggested that FTR could return to WWE for a major payday, especially with Triple H in charge. Meanwhile, one Twitter user claimed that the former RAW Tag Team Champions would stay in AEW if CM Punk decided to stay.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans below:

@HNCHDynamite Idk. I think they’ll stay if Punk does. I just want to see FTR wrestle as many matches as they can, never taking them for granted. https://t.co/PHSm9akB8r
@HNCHDynamite I always expect everyone to sell out & take the cash. WWE isn't where you go to create good art, it's where you go to cash in on the good art you produced elsewhere.
@HNCHDynamite I think, even if they aren't, it's in their financial interest to encourage the idea of multiple bidders in order to increase their asking price. They're about to be free agents. That's when elite athletes get paid.
@HNCHDynamite With triple h in charge and less comedy games being played I can see them finishing there career and getting that last big payday
@HNCHDynamite Not a chance.They’ve said time and time again that they love working Japan and the indies.Unless HHH let’s them out of exclusivity hard I doubt they’d ever consider it.
@HNCHDynamite I think it's a real possibility. If they can a decent schedule at least.
@HNCHDynamite I think it's infinitely more likely they go to neither company, and wrestle around the world wherever they want.
@HNCHDynamite Wouldn’t rule it out. But good luck ever getting a title shot with the Usos and other tag teams HHH brought in already who are all waiting. Retirement will be imminent by the time they get a shot lol
I truly don't care at this point. If they leave it gives room for another tag team to fill that spot twitter.com/HNCHDynamite/s…
Who knows , as this year has shown anything is possible in wrestling twitter.com/HNCHDynamite/s…

Having held the tag team title once, FTR has pretty much done it all in AEW. They are the current Ring of Honor, IWGP, and the AAA Tag Team Champions.

Tomorrow night on Dynamite, Harwood, and Wheeler will challenge The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in their quest to become two-time champions.

They are also former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions and enjoyed massive success during their initial run with the Stamford-based company.

Triple H has brought back numerous top stars to WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

Triple H has brought back numerous top stars who were previously released by WWE, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, and Mia Yim, among others.

The Game could also be set to bring back AEW personality and former NXT general manager William Regal, who is reportedly done with Tony Khan's company. Reports have suggested that the 54-year-old will be returning to his former promotion.

With numerous top stars returning to WWE, there are chances of FTR re-signing with WWE in 2023.

Would you like to see FTR (The Revival) return to WWE in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

