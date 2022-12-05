When is William Regal expected to officially return to WWE?

William Regal aligned himself with MJF during the latter’s AEW world title match against Jon Moxley and Full Gear, only to be betrayed by the Devil Himself on the November 30, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

For those not in the know, the shocking angle was performed to write off William Regal from AEW permanently. The Englishman is set to rejoin WWE under the leadership of Triple H.

According to PWInsider, Regal is in the middle of finalizing a deal with the Stamford-based promotion and is expected to return in a backstage role after the New Year.

It remains to be seen if the former King of the Ring will help Shawn Michaels with NXT or reunite with Triple H on the main roster.

William Regal was released from his NXT contract on January 5, 2022, after 21 years with WWE. His release was a huge shock to the pro wrestling world, and fans and peers alike took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran for his amazing contributions to the industry.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

Triple H was said to be “very unhappy” with his friend’s exit from WWE. The two have been close since The Game first started in the business, even forming a tag team called The Blue Bloods during Triple H’s time in WCW.

MJF mocks William Regal’s injury on AEW Dynamite

MJF got help from Regal during the battle for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 19, 2022. The Salt of the Earth defeated Jon Moxley, aligning with Mox’s mentor in the process.

As seen on the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF betrayed the 54-year-old by hitting him with a pair of brass knuckles. The AEW World Champion cut a promo on a fallen Regal, who was taken out of the ring on a stretcher.

The current holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring took to Twitter and mocked Regal by posting a picture of the former AEW star lying on the stretcher. MJF simply captioned the picture, “Lol.”

We’ll have to wait to see what the Salt of the Earth will say on Dynamite next week.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes