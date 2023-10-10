"I don't think Tony [Khan] can help himself" - Industry legend believes AEW will sign former WWE champion

Due to WWE's annual budget cuts and penchant for releasing underutilized talent, AEW has had its pick of former superstars over the last few years. After Matt Riddle's release on September 22, WCW legend Konnan believes that the former United States Champion will be next to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Matt Riddle's tenure with WWE was filled with controversy, from a sexual assault accusation in 2020 to suspensions due to wellness policy violations. It seems that Riddle's recent incident at JFK Airport was the straw that broke the camel's back, and the 37-year-old is now a free agent.

Speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan speculated that Tony Khan will try to sign Riddle, claiming that the AEW chief won't be able to help himself:

"I just think, unfortunately, I don't think Tony can help himself," Konnan said. "He's like ... it's almost like you're a sneakerhead, and the new sneaker comes out and you just have to have it."

Konnan further addressed the controversy surrounding Matt Riddle:

"Obviously he's kind of a rebel ... and he lasted this long because he had talent and he was over," Riddle said. "But I guess that s**t that happened in the airport was the straw that broke the camel's back." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Check out the full episode of K100 below:

Vince Russo hopes Matt Riddle's release from WWE will be a "wake-up call" amid potential interest from AEW

The latest headlines generated by former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle revolved around the 37-year-old accusing a security officer of sexually assaulting him at New York City's JFK Airport. However, it was later revealed that Riddle was inebriated during the incident.

After his release from WWE, many speculate that the former United States Champion might sign with AEW or even return to MMA. Wherever he ends up, Vince Russo hopes that his release is the wake-up call he needs.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer had this to say:

"There are some rumors that some UFC-type companies have reached out to him. I'm hoping, like, listen, Riddle's got a chequered past. He really does; it goes back; I don't even wanna get into that. I will say this much, bro. Very talented dude. Personality out the yin-yang, athletic like forget about it. So, I'm really, really, really going to hope... Hopefully, this was a wake-up call. Hopefully, he realizes, 'Okay, I'm a professional now, and there is a certain way I am going to have to conduct my business outside of work.' I really, really hope that's the case."

Do you think Matt Riddle will sign with AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!