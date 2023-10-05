Former WCW Champion hopes WWE release was a "wake-up call" for Matt Riddle (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about Matt Riddle's WWE release and mentioned how he hoped it was a "wake-up call" for him to change the way he conducted himself.

The Original Bro was embroiled in an incident at JFK Airport a few weeks ago, where he accused one of the security officers of sexually assaulting him. However, it later emerged that he was drunk during the whole situation. After a few weeks of absence from RAW, Riddle officially announced that he was let go from WWE.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion spoke about how Matt Riddle had reportedly generated interest from several companies despite having a "chequered past."

He lauded Riddle's work and hoped that the events that led to his WWE exit were a wake-up call for him to become more professional.

"There are some rumors that some UFC-type companies have reached out to him. I'm hoping, like, listen, Riddle's got a chequered past. He really does; it goes back; I don't even wanna get into that. I will say this much, bro. Very talented dude. Personality out the yin-yang, athletic like forget about it. So, I'm really, really, really going to hope... Hopefully, this was a wake-up call. Hopefully, he realizes, 'Okay, I'm a professional now, and there is a certain way I am going to have to conduct my business outside of work.' I really, really hope that's the case," said Vince Russo. [1:57 - 2:45]

WWE veteran RVD on Matt Riddle's future

A few days back, in an interview, RVD opened up about Riddle's WWE release and future, saying he was optimistic the latter would get another chance.

The former Intercontinental Champion also hoped that The Original Bro would get his act together and dedicate himself to work whenever he gets hired by another company.

"He'll get another chance I'm sure, but I feel like he got so many chances that they felt like they're not going to be taken seriously unless some consequences are shown. I think they'll be temporary and that could be by the Universe, not necessarily by the company, but he'll definitely go somewhere productive from here and hopefully he'll quit sending di** pics or whatever it is that he's doing on his off time that gives him so much heat," said RVD.

Matt Riddle also announced his new project recently, revealing that he would launch his cannabis strain called "Riddle OG" soon.

