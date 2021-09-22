"That's the coolest kid I've ever seen" – Bryan Danielson's reaction to seeing AEW star wrestle for the first time

Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Bryan Danielson appeared on Barstool Sports' Rasslin'. Apart from addressing his match against Kenny Omega, Danielson discussed his first reaction to seeing Darby Allin wrestle for the first time.

Danielson said that he saw Darby Allin perform for the first time while he was still signed to WWE, adding that, at the time, he was wowed by Darby's cool factor:

The first time I saw Darby Allin hop off his skateboard and it was like an RKO to Jericho or something, and I was still with WWE at the time, I thought that's the coolest kid I've ever seen.

During the interview, Danielson addressed what he could learn from the younger members of the AEW roster, saying that learning was always a two-way street:

I think the learning goes both ways. They will learn from me and they will learn from CM Punk, but I will also learn from them because you have to keep in mind, as somebody who's 40 years old, and has been in wrestling for 21 years, that I have certain ways of thinking about things and the wresting world, and the entire world is not the same as it was in 1999. So, Dante Martin, who's 20 years old, what do you love about wrestling? What does your generation love about wrestling? They have a different approach to it than I did. When I fell in love with the Ultimate Warrior, it was completely different. So yeah, I'm also interested from that perspective.

Bryan Danielson will wrestle his first AEW match later tonight

At Dynamite: Grand Slam, Danielson will face AEW World Champion Omega in a non-title match. The duo have been going back and forth since Danielson's debut at All Out. Danielson has promised that fans can expect "violence" from him.

With it being a non-title match, it's harder to gage how this will end, with some suggesting that AEW could book this match to end in a draw. We could also see Hangman Page return tonight he has unfinished business with Omega.

