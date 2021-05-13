"I thought the fall looked amazing" - Chris Jericho discusses his bump off the cage at Blood and Guts

Chris Jericho has heard complaints about how his fall from the cage looked on AEW Dynamite last week, but he disagrees with them.

This week on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk is Jericho, the former AEW World Champion broke down last week's Blood and Guts match on Dynamite. He also went in-depth about the fall he took off the cage following the match.

"I was really, really nervous about this all day long," Chris Jericho admitted. "And, you know I am not about taking crazy bumps like that, but it was the perfect way to continue the story. So a few weeks prior, I kind of came up with the idea, along with Tony and MJF, and said, well, what do we have to do to make this happen.

"Now obviously, here's the thing when you're doing kind of a live stunt show which is what wrestling is," Chris Jericho added. "I always say people when people use the word fake. That's a word that's very unacceptable because that's not something that's ever the case obviously, we're telling a story, and we know what's going to happen to a certain extent, but it is also a live show with a live element to it that you really can't hedge your bets that nothing's going to happen."

Chris Jericho went on to reveal he watched the match back and thought the fall after the match with MJF looked amazing.

"So anyway, we decided to figure out a way to do this fall," Jericho continued. "Of course, the idea was to kind of gimmick, the stage, as we call it, where you fall off the caging and go through it, but how exactly do you do that and one of the things for the few people that, first of all, I got in so much trouble from my wife and my kids so I didn't really tell them what's gonna happen. I thought the fall looked amazing."

Chris Jericho says he almost hit his head during the bump

Surprisingly enough, Chris Jericho revealed there was no actual crash pad on the stage for his spot, but instead a thick gym mat and a bunch of cardboard boxes.

"I've seen a few people bagging on the fact that it was a crash pad or this other thing, and once again no crash pad. It was cardboard boxes. I don't give a s*** if it was a crash pad," Jericho said. "It's one of those things we're doing that. I mean, Are we qualified to be stuntmen? I don't know. I never went to stunt man school but just 30 years of being in the business, and you just go for it you just absolutely just put your caution to the wind and go for it.

"And it felt great, and obviously, it hurts you're paying the price, but I could move my arms and legs, and I wasn't dead or knocked out," Jericho added. "I was like, this is great, what a perfect finish for this. And it was only later on that people's I started hearing kind of like it when people thought that the fall was on a crash pad and it didn't look great and for me, I watched it back I thought it looked amazing. And the thing that was really scary is that if you watch it back. I barely missed hitting my head on the lights on the back of the stage. I went so far back that I almost overshot everything."

It's quite a relief that Chris Jericho's head didn't land on those lights because that would have been an absolute disaster.

