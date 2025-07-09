"I thought she was the love of my life" - Top star comments on Mariah May leaving AEW

A top AEW star discussed the departure of Mariah May from the Jacksonville-based promotion. "Timeless" Toni Storm, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, was a mentor to her. However, The Glamour betrayed her as soon as she saw a glimpse of fame. The duo would then face each other in a series of classic matches.
Mariah May has since departed AEW and signed with WWE. She is currently a part of the NXT brand as 'Blake Monroe.' Meanwhile, Roni Storm will be facing Mercedes Mone at All In Texas with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line.
While speaking with the New York Post, Toni Storm, who was in-character, said that she trusted Mariah, and the latter stabbed her in the back. The Timeless star also stated that she has completely gotten rid of the Woman from Hell.
“I think it taught a very valuable lesson: don’t trust anyone. Be careful who you let in. I was absolutely blindsided by her. I thought she was the love of my life. She was everything to me and she completely betrayed me, stabbed me in the back. I think it’s a lesson to all... She’s been compromised to a permanent end. That I know for sure. Glad I don’t have to see her face anymore. It’s a relief,” Storm said. [H/T - Fightful]
Toni Storm on her feud with Mariah May
Fans often regard the rivalry between Maiah and Toni as one of the greatest trilogies.
While speaking with Denise Salcedo, the Timeless star was again in character and said that her feud with Mariah May was 'horrible.'
“I'm glad someone enjoyed it. I didn't. Horrible ordeal. I'm glad it's amusement for someone," she said.
It will be interesting to see if Mariah succeeds as Blake Monroe in WWE.
