The wrestling world has mocked WWE SmackDown's ratings drop despite Roman Reigns being featured in one of the biggest segments and AEW Rampage's ratings dropping as well.

Last week's SmackDown aired in the United States on FS1 because of a World Series Baseball match on Fox. On the other hand, Rampage was as usual on TNT, but it was a live telecast rather than the regular pre-taped show.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics recently shared the ratings of both SmackDown and AEW Rampage. The blue brand averaged 835,000 viewers, while Tony Khan's promotion averaged a mere 378,000 viewers.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

835,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.23



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

378,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12

No ranking info yet

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/oBSZ59sqZX

Some fans seemingly ignored Rampage's ratings and mocked Smackdown's inability to cross the one million mark.

GeΩrge @chicagomadepunk @BrandonThurston i thought roman was a needle mover lmao @BrandonThurston i thought roman was a needle mover lmao

GeΩrge @chicagomadepunk @0N3L0V3 thats even more embarrasssing mate @BrandonThurston wwe have 90 million subs on youtube and the segment only has 1.7 millionthats even more embarrasssing mate @0N3L0V3 @BrandonThurston wwe have 90 million subs on youtube and the segment only has 1.7 million 😭😭😭 thats even more embarrasssing mate

BXsavageschasn28snz @MikeDesorbo1 Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

835,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.23



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

378,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12

No ranking info yet

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/oBSZ59sqZX This is actually the lowest it’s ever done on FS1 and it had Reigns (a proven draw), Bray (same) and Rousey open challenge advertised. twitter.com/brandonthursto… This is actually the lowest it’s ever done on FS1 and it had Reigns (a proven draw), Bray (same) and Rousey open challenge advertised. twitter.com/brandonthursto…

sherantsaboutwrestling @sherantsmtl Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

835,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.23



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

378,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12

No ranking info yet

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/oBSZ59sqZX Incredibly competitive opening game of the World Series (tied 5-5 as of 11p.m. EST) = ratings death for both shows. (The SD rating is low even compared to other episodes that have aired on FS1) twitter.com/brandonthursto… Incredibly competitive opening game of the World Series (tied 5-5 as of 11p.m. EST) = ratings death for both shows. (The SD rating is low even compared to other episodes that have aired on FS1) twitter.com/brandonthursto…

Joseph Burns @Joe_WWE1



Jesus Christ @BrandonThurston SmackDown’s Rating was alot worst than I thought. I was thinking maybe 1 Million at the very least because this time last year they were on FS1 same competition and did 1M with a 0.29Jesus Christ @BrandonThurston SmackDown’s Rating was alot worst than I thought. I was thinking maybe 1 Million at the very least because this time last year they were on FS1 same competition and did 1M with a 0.29Jesus Christ

The wrestling world was also upset to see the blue brand still get double the viewership of AEW Rampage's ratings.

HugoNexxion @Hugo_Nexxion @BrandonThurston expected, giving the main event spot to matt taven was a stupid decision @BrandonThurston expected, giving the main event spot to matt taven was a stupid decision

Mark The LordPerucho @lordperucho Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

835,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.23



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

378,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12

No ranking info yet

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/oBSZ59sqZX Matt Taven the only man who gave AEW and Impact their worst ratings ever while main eventing, talk about having quite the bad luck... twitter.com/BrandonThursto… Matt Taven the only man who gave AEW and Impact their worst ratings ever while main eventing, talk about having quite the bad luck... twitter.com/BrandonThursto…

Keem Budden 🌐 @KeemWinsAgain



At the start of this year, Rampage looked like it would be the show of the year. It has been tarred and feathered into a nothing show, even if it is good at times. TK should be ashamed and it deserves that #. Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

835,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.23



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

378,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12

No ranking info yet

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/oBSZ59sqZX Disgusting on both ends but at least SD has an excuse moving to FS1.At the start of this year, Rampage looked like it would be the show of the year. It has been tarred and feathered into a nothing show, even if it is good at times. TK should be ashamed and it deserves that #. twitter.com/BrandonThursto… Disgusting on both ends but at least SD has an excuse moving to FS1.At the start of this year, Rampage looked like it would be the show of the year. It has been tarred and feathered into a nothing show, even if it is good at times. TK should be ashamed and it deserves that #. twitter.com/BrandonThursto…

Wilk @wilkohn Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

835,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.23



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

378,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12

No ranking info yet

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/oBSZ59sqZX These Rampage numbers are disgusting omg. I def think they’ve been lacking in recent times but this is nuts. twitter.com/brandonthursto… These Rampage numbers are disgusting omg. I def think they’ve been lacking in recent times but this is nuts. twitter.com/brandonthursto…

People blamed Tony Khan for Rampage's low ratings and also suggested that he should make some changes to the show.

Caesar @CaesarPodcast Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

835,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.23



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

378,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.12

No ranking info yet

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet WWE Smackdown, Friday preempted on FS1 (8-10pm):835,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.23AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):378,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.12No ranking info yet📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/oBSZ59sqZX One thing WWE has done VERY effictively is make Smackdown,at the minimum,feel as important as RAW,sometimes more do. AEW is gonna have to get that same kind of feel for Rampage. Personally,I still think it should be the Womens Showcase. twitter.com/BrandonThursto… One thing WWE has done VERY effictively is make Smackdown,at the minimum,feel as important as RAW,sometimes more do. AEW is gonna have to get that same kind of feel for Rampage. Personally,I still think it should be the Womens Showcase. twitter.com/BrandonThursto…

UpperGwladysBlue @UpperGwladysBlu @BrandonThurston Tony needs to either drastically overhaul/rethink that show, or ask TNT can it be moved to another day/timeslot. The extra expense of going live can’t be justified if they’re dropping below 400k & doing 0.12 demos. @BrandonThurston Tony needs to either drastically overhaul/rethink that show, or ask TNT can it be moved to another day/timeslot. The extra expense of going live can’t be justified if they’re dropping below 400k & doing 0.12 demos.

shane @myheadsempty @BrandonThurston There is no point to rampage if zero effort is going to be put in @BrandonThurston There is no point to rampage if zero effort is going to be put in

Jaden @nomorenahagjl @myheadsempty @BrandonThurston I was there and if it wasn’t a free ticket I would have been really pissed..main event is wardlow and some guy you’ve never heard of it..Tony should be embarrassed @myheadsempty @BrandonThurston I was there and if it wasn’t a free ticket I would have been really pissed..main event is wardlow and some guy you’ve never heard of it..Tony should be embarrassed

Michael Rivera @Michael42712752 @myheadsempty @BrandonThurston Seriously at this point he should cancel it is worse than dark and elevation because at least those have points but what is the point of Rampage @myheadsempty @BrandonThurston Seriously at this point he should cancel it is worse than dark and elevation because at least those have points but what is the point of Rampage

"I don't wanna hear Tony say he cares about Rampage. He put Moxley vs Matt Menard on the show. No one is pausing their plans to watch that s***," a fan tweeted

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

The wrestling world was also upset that the World Series beat some of the best wrestling segments of all time.

Mark The LordPerucho @lordperucho @Hugo_Nexxion @BrandonThurston If the Bloodline segment that was massively well received couldnt do anything vs the World Series, then wrestling was doomed that night... @Hugo_Nexxion @BrandonThurston If the Bloodline segment that was massively well received couldnt do anything vs the World Series, then wrestling was doomed that night...

Mark The LordPerucho @lordperucho @UpperGwladysBlu @BrandonThurston Timeslot and the tough competition(World Series), if Roman and Bray couldnt do anything against it then its a lost case tbh. @UpperGwladysBlu @BrandonThurston Timeslot and the tough competition(World Series), if Roman and Bray couldnt do anything against it then its a lost case tbh.

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 @BrandonThurston Bad number but expected amazing baseball World Series college football basketball & hockey plus another channel nobody watches @BrandonThurston Bad number but expected amazing baseball World Series college football basketball & hockey plus another channel nobody watches

Fans were also upset to see AEW supporters blatantly ignore the Rampage ratings while ridiculing SmackDown and Triple H.

Will @pronounspal @BrandonThurston Man I like AEW, but to see the people ignoring that terrible Rampage rating and jumping on the smackdown rating is ridiculous! @BrandonThurston Man I like AEW, but to see the people ignoring that terrible Rampage rating and jumping on the smackdown rating is ridiculous!

"They ignore the Fact that NXT is kicking Rampage's a** every week," a fan tweeted

Check out the full tweet here.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff commented on AEW programming's low ratings

Tony Khan recently showed up on Busted Open Radio and claimed that Eric Bischoff was a hypocrite for criticizing his show as it was similar to WCW Monday Nitro.

The WWE veteran responded to Tony's comments on his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff felt that at least the shows' main events should make sense and also referenced the weekly low ratings.

"It makes no sense that every match should have a story, but your main event, your top three or four matches, better have. That is my comment. Those stories are not compelling. I think ratings back me up. AEW is flat," Eric Bishoff said. [H/T Fightful)

Andrew O'Hara @twatamaniac



There's no more perfect example than last week. The reason (excuse) given for the match between Moxley & Penta was that Mox "wanted an opponent with no fear".



It's lazy and shows no creativity at all.

wrestletalk.com/news/eric-bisc… Eric Bischoff is 100% correct on this.There's no more perfect example than last week. The reason (excuse) given for the match between Moxley & Penta was that Mox "wanted an opponent with no fear".It's lazy and shows no creativity at all. Eric Bischoff is 100% correct on this.There's no more perfect example than last week. The reason (excuse) given for the match between Moxley & Penta was that Mox "wanted an opponent with no fear".It's lazy and shows no creativity at all. wrestletalk.com/news/eric-bisc…

Not just Eric Bischoff but MMA journalist Ariel Halwani also recently mentioned that WWE is doing a far better job than Tony Khan's promotion.

Are you happy with Tony Khan's booking? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes