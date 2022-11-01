The wrestling world has mocked WWE SmackDown's ratings drop despite Roman Reigns being featured in one of the biggest segments and AEW Rampage's ratings dropping as well.
Last week's SmackDown aired in the United States on FS1 because of a World Series Baseball match on Fox. On the other hand, Rampage was as usual on TNT, but it was a live telecast rather than the regular pre-taped show.
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics recently shared the ratings of both SmackDown and AEW Rampage. The blue brand averaged 835,000 viewers, while Tony Khan's promotion averaged a mere 378,000 viewers.
Some fans seemingly ignored Rampage's ratings and mocked Smackdown's inability to cross the one million mark.
The wrestling world was also upset to see the blue brand still get double the viewership of AEW Rampage's ratings.
People blamed Tony Khan for Rampage's low ratings and also suggested that he should make some changes to the show.
"I don't wanna hear Tony say he cares about Rampage. He put Moxley vs Matt Menard on the show. No one is pausing their plans to watch that s***," a fan tweeted
The wrestling world was also upset that the World Series beat some of the best wrestling segments of all time.
Fans were also upset to see AEW supporters blatantly ignore the Rampage ratings while ridiculing SmackDown and Triple H.
"They ignore the Fact that NXT is kicking Rampage's a** every week," a fan tweeted
WWE veteran Eric Bischoff commented on AEW programming's low ratings
Tony Khan recently showed up on Busted Open Radio and claimed that Eric Bischoff was a hypocrite for criticizing his show as it was similar to WCW Monday Nitro.
The WWE veteran responded to Tony's comments on his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff felt that at least the shows' main events should make sense and also referenced the weekly low ratings.
"It makes no sense that every match should have a story, but your main event, your top three or four matches, better have. That is my comment. Those stories are not compelling. I think ratings back me up. AEW is flat," Eric Bishoff said. [H/T Fightful)
Not just Eric Bischoff but MMA journalist Ariel Halwani also recently mentioned that WWE is doing a far better job than Tony Khan's promotion.
