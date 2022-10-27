AEW President Tony Khan calls out former WWE Executive for being 'hypocritical' 

AEW President Tony Khan has often received backlash and criticism for his bookings. Experts from the industry and fans alike have called out the AEW President for poor handling of talent and events on the promotion. He recently lashed out at Eric Bischoff's comments on AEW, citing that WCW did not book that many great matches.

The former RAW General Manager lashed out at All Elite Wrestling's management for their poor booking of talent. He also called out Khan for seemingly leading the promotion downhill. Bischoff is vocal about the events in the industry, given his vast experience from producing WCW to WWE in the early 2000s.

On the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan stated that Bischoff was contradicting himself for criticizing the matches in his promotion:

"Frankly, I think the person who has been incendiary, contradictory, and hypocritical on this entire point is Eric Bischoff. If you watch Nitro, especially the good Nitros from 95 to 98, a lot of the quality of the show was lucha matches and things you didn't expect and there was a certain exquisite randomness to the card" (H/T Fightful)

He further stated that it was 'contradictory' and 'hypocritical' for Eric to comment on the matter:

"To see the person who probably put more cold matches on TV, and did it successfully and well, say it's an abomination to do it, it's pretty contradictory. I found it very ironic for Eric Bischoff to say, 'why is this match happening?' Why did 60 percent of the matches on Nitro happen? Honestly, that's when Nitro was a better show before they tried to change it to something else." (H/T Fightful)

Eric Bischoff slammed Tony Khan's mismanagement of the AEW All Out backstage incident

The controversial events at the All Out media scrum seemingly turned into a messy affair. After a backstage altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite, an investigation was conducted into the matter.

During the interview, Punk held nothing back and lashed out at the EVPs and other AEW talents. Tony Khan was seated beside him but was seemingly taken aback by the former champion's comments and did not take hold of the situation.

On an edition of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Eric Bischoff stated Khan should have muted the star's mic and felt 'humiliated' for the AEW President:

"So if you’re a loyal AEW fan and you want to be on that train, you’re going to do what Tony Khan does, and what a lot of top talent do on a weekly basis on social media as well as on their TV show, and you're gonna take shots and bury the competition. That’s where it comes from, and people want to pile on and then they argue about it on social media. That’s where it comes from, in my opinion."

The Elite were reportedly present on this week's edition of Dynamite. A cryptic video was aired wherein it seemed they were being 'erased' from the promotion. AEW was allegedly interested in buying out CM Punk's contract but there has been no confirmation or update on his future.

