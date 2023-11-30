"I thought WWE did a good job with Joe" - Hall of Famer shares unpopular opinion about the AEW star

Samoa Joe might be amongst AEW's top names right now, but many fans believe WWE could have done better with the Samoan Submission Machine. Not Bully Ray, however, who recently explained why Joe's WWE run was decent for what it was.

Samoa Joe joined WWE in 2015 and was rightfully booked as a destroyer in NXT, where he won the brand's top title thrice.

Joe's main roster run, however, was riddled with untimely injuries, as well as the fact that he was released in 2021. After being re-hired, he was released in 2022 and has since been one of AEW's major players.

While Joe had his moments in WWE, many fans are convinced the company missed a trick by not making the former TNA star a world champion.

Bully Ray had a different take on the matter and stated that WWE did a "good job" with Joe. Bubba Ray Dudley also felt that AEW was a better fit for the former WWE star, as he mentioned on the Busted Open After Dark show:

"I thought they (WWE) did a good job with Joe. I believe Joe got hurt; they gave him a commentary position, and then Joe said, 'Ta ta, see you, take care, brush your hair.' But I think AEW is a much better fit for Joe. I mean, we saw how Joe shined in Ring of Honor. We saw how Joe shined, especially in his matches against AJ Styles and Kurt Angle in TNA. And we're seeing how he is shining here." [4:55 - 5:20]

I love Samoa Joe's believability: Bully Ray showers praise on the AEW star

Samoa Joe has been in the wrestling business long enough to establish himself as one of the most feared competitors ever.

Joe has maintained an intimidating aura throughout his career, and it's astonishing that despite his WWE run, the 44-year-old looks as menacing as ever in AEW.

Bully Ray credited Samoa Joe for being a believable performer who seems like he can legitimately beat anybody into a pulp in an actual fight. Bully added:

"I'm a big fan of Samoa Joe. I love Samoa Joe's believability. When Joe talks, I listen. I believe that Joe is a bad mother trucker. And he goes in the ring, and he backs it up." [5:21 - 5:50]

Do you agree with Bully Ray about Samoa Joe's WWE stint? Sound off in the comments section below.

