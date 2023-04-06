"I tore up a hotel room" - Cody Rhodes recalls freaking out before WrestleMania bout with current AEW star

Cody Rhodes recently headlined WWE WrestleMania 39, but this wasn't the first time he appeared on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rhodes recently recalled just how badly his anxiety got to him when he was slated to face Paul Wight (Big Show) at WrestleMania 28.

While fans have been far more upset with Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania 39, it seems that the veteran has had worse experiences at the monumental event. However, according to Rhodes himself, he wasn't always as good at dealing with his anxiety or frustrations as he seems to be today.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Cody Rhodes recalled feeling frustrated leading up to his match against Paul Wight and how it led to the outburst.

"I was probably the worst at letting all of this get to me," Rhodes said. "I remember I tore up a hotel room in Miami once when I was wrestling Big Show for the Intercontinental title [at WrestleMania 28]. I don't know. It's such an anxious, crazy, wild week filled with all kinds of stresses and just trying to get everything right." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

William Wesley Elm @Mr_WWE_2023 10 years ago today, April 1, 2012, it was #WrestleMania 28! @PaulWight won the Intercontinental Title from Cody Rhodes. Because of this win, Big Show finally became a Triple Crown winner 10 years ago today, April 1, 2012, it was #WrestleMania 28! @PaulWight won the Intercontinental Title from Cody Rhodes. Because of this win, Big Show finally became a Triple Crown winner https://t.co/LxWxaJgIeN

Rhodes would ultimately end up losing the match as well as the Intercontinental Championship, which could be what had stressed him out as much. At the time, The American Nightmare was only 28 and likely anxious about his future in pro wrestling.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Cody Rhodes recently expressed the biggest regret from his run with AEW

Across his tenure with AEW, The American Nightmare was hands-on with the angles he was involved with. One of the most panned feuds in the promotion was between him and Anthony Ogogo, which Cody notably had a lot of input on.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes expressed how his role as a coach and wrestler overlapped in AEW, resulting in some booking decisions he regrets.

“I was letting some of them beat me long before they should ever beat me. I wanted them to succeed, and I still do, but it wasn’t time for me to be a coach. It was time for me to be a player.” (H/T BleacherReport).

Currently, Cody doesn't have the same creative freedom that he had within AEW and is likely trusting WWE's direction on his future in the promotion. Many fans have criticized his loss at WrestleMania 39, but Rhodes still seems to have faith in the ultimate plan.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes