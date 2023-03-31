Cody Rhodes reveals his biggest regret in AEW ahead of blockbuster WrestleMania 39 clash

Cody Rhodes has quickly become one of the most talked-about stars in the pro wrestling industry. While with AEW, Rhodes held a dual role as performer and coach and recently revealed that he regrets allowing the lines to blur between the two titles.

Fans have been highly critical of Cody Rhodes' time with AEW, and have pointed to many of his segments as the source of why his run fizzled out in the promotion. The American Nightmare seems to be aware of his missteps but instead believes that he acted as a coach when he should've put his booking first.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes explained how his role as a coach crossed with his role as a wrestler in AEW.

“I was letting some of them beat me long before they should ever beat me. I wanted them to succeed, and I still do, but it wasn’t time for me to be a coach. It was time for me to be a player.” (H/T BleacherReport).

The American Nightmare has had quite a few interviews as of late, and in one he even explained why he ultimately chose to return to WWE instead of staying on with AEW but noted that there were no hard feelings.

Cody Rhodes' recent victory over Solo Sikoa has left a bad taste in WCW veteran Konnan's mouth

While The American Nightmare seems to regret putting over some of the young talents in AEW, he had no issues defeating rising star Solo Sikoa, who was undefeated until their fateful clash.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared his mixed emotions about the match's outcome and why he wasn't sure if this was the best move.

"I think they did this to make it seem Cody has a chance against Roman, but I think people already think that and I don't know why you kept Sikoa undefeated all this time for Cody to beat him. I would have kept him undefeated and done something with Roman down the line," Konnan said. [20:50 - 21:17]

Most fans online seem sure that Cody Rhodes will emerge victorious over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but The Tribal Chief could still walk away as the winner. Fans will simply have to catch the monumental event to see the outcome.

