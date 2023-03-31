WCW legend is unhappy with Solo Sikoa losing to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Konnnan recently expressed his displeasure over Cody Rhodes ending Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

Ahead of his massive WrestleMania 39 match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Cody squared off against Solo Sikoa on the Monday night show. Considering how strongly the promotion has booked the Bloodline member so far, many thought the match would end in DQ.

However, WWE went ahead by having The American Nightmare end Sikoa's winning streak with a clean win. Speaking on his podcast Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that he had "mixed emotions" about the global juggernaut booking Sikoa to lose.

He thinks WWE didn't have to sacrifice Solo Sikoa's winning streak just to make Cody Rhodes look worthy of defeating Reigns. Konnan added that the promotion could have done a lot with Sikoa down the line by keeping his streak alive.

"I don't know bro, I have mixed emotions. I think they did this to make it seem Cody has a chance against Roman, but I think people already think that and I don't know why you kept Sikoa undefeated all this time for Cody to beat him. I would have kept him undefeated and done something with Roman down the line," said Konnan. [20:50 - 21:17]

Check out the full video below:

WWE still intends to protect Solo Sikoa despite booking him to lose to Cody Rhodes

Though Sikoa's loss led to concerns about the 28-year-old being possibly pushed down the order, a report made it clear WWE was still keen on protecting him.

It was noted that Paul Heyman's promo, where he stated that Solo Sikoa's aim was not to win but to ensure Cody wasn't a 100% fit before WrestleMania 38, was a way to protect Sikoa. If the aforementioned report is anything to go by, it's safe to say The Bloodline member is sure to become a main event act in WWE down the line.

Do you agree with Konnan's take on why Cody Rhodes shouldn't have defeated Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes