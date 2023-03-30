"No hard feelings" - Cody Rhodes reveals why he left AEW for WWE

Cody Rhodes recently explained why he decided to leave AEW to return to WWE.

In 2019, The American Nightmare signed a multi-year contract with Tony Khan's promotion, becoming an Executive Vice President and on-screen talent. The 37-year-old spent about three years in AEW before leaving in early 2022 when his contract expired. Last April, Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

In a recent interview with The Rich Eisen Show, Rhodes explained why he left AEW to return to the Stamford-based company.

"It felt like the block had been filled, right? The alternative company exists. They're doing great. I'm super proud of everything we built, super proud of all of my kids who are over there who I recruited and hired. They've got a show that's airing, a reality show that's slightly spun off from what Brandi and I did and we were able to help that option move forward. So, it was just a matter of the block had been filled and I said this the night after I came back to WrestleMania last year, sometimes you find your destiny on the roads you take to avoid it," he said.

The American Nightmare pointed out that he returned to Vince McMahon's promotion to fulfill his dream of becoming the world champion. Meanwhile, he disclosed that he left AEW on good terms.

"And I took a lot of roads all around to come back to the thing I wanted the most at eight years old was the WWWF Championship at the time, which was the title my dad never held. I'd be the one in the family to ever get it and that is the title now that Roman Reigns has under the name the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. And it just made all the sense in the world when I came back. No hard feelings. Left on great terms," Rhodes added. [0:49 - 1:49]

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

About two months after his return to the Stamford-based company last year, Cody Rhodes suffered a legitimate injury that sidelined him for nearly seven months. However, The American Nightmare returned to in-ring action last January to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Next Sunday, the 37-year-old will go head-to-head against Roman Reigns to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Please credit The Rich Eisen Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

