Cody Rhodes reveals if 39-year-old ex-WWE star will return at WrestleMania after 7 years of absence

Cody Rhodes recently addressed whether his wife, former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes, will be involved in WrestleMania 39.

Brandi first joined Vince McMahon's promotion in 2011. However, she requested her release and left a few months later. She returned in 2013 to spend another three years as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old asked for her release again and left alongside her husband in 2016.

Since Cody's return last year, several rumors have suggested that Brandi could also re-sign with the company. Some even speculated that she might play a role in her husband's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview with Amy Nemmity of WrestleJoy, Cody disclosed that his wife would be at WrestleMania 39. However, he explained that she would not be involved in the show.

"You guys are the best fans in the world, and I am just excited to see her kind of rubbing shoulders with them all. Going to Hollywood and taking in the experience of what it's like to not just be at a WrestleMania, but to take the walk, you know? And I want to be clear, she's not doing anything at WrestleMania. I'm just saying I'm so excited for her to be there. I literally couldn't be there without her. I'm not lying. So it's as much her moment as it is mine. I will always be in love with her, and be in her debt." [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring action after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will now challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Over the past three years, Reigns has defeated several legends and top stars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg. However, Rhodes believes he could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"At some point, somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years," he told Out of Character.

