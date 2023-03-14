Cody Rhodes recently praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, The American Nightmare returned to in-ring action after several months of absence due to injury. He won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match upon his return and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. He will now go head-to-head against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at this year's Show of Shows.

In an interview with The Rhode Show, Cody praised Reigns' love and passion for wrestling.

"There's just this preconceived notions about Roman, I think, and who he is. But when I shook his hand the other day, you can tell how much he loves this and how passionate he is," he said.

The American Nightmare then pointed out what he noticed about The Tribal Chief when they stood face-to-face on SmackDown.

"And also I couldn't help but notice like he's got these couple of silver like greys in the beard, like just a few, but dude is like getting better looking. I know this a weird thing to say about like a guy you're gonna be wrestling, but it's really like it got me. I was like, 'no, I wanna be the better looking guy in this.' Like, 'you're the champ already,' you got that. But man he's just aging really gracefully. He's been an outstanding champion. The show is as hot as it has ever been. Time for somebody to beat him. Time for me to beat him. But hats off to The Tribal Chief," Rhodes added. [1:32 - 2:14]

Cody Rhodes addressed his chances against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns has successfully defended his championship against several top superstars and legends, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg.

In an interview with Out of Character, Reigns' challenger Cody Rhodes addressed his chances against The Tribal Chief.

"Going into that with so much pride about it but there's a chance you can win and there's a chance you can lose. There's a really big chance you can lose if you look at what Roman has done. And I wanna go into that the same way I went into the Rumble, no excuses. I wanna have no doubt that I've done everything I can to prepare as an athlete for this match," he said.

