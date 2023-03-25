Cody Rhodes claims former WWE star does not get enough credit from the fans 

As one of WWE's most popular stars, Cody Rhodes receives plenty of adulation from fans. One star who he believes has not been given the same deserved treatment is his wife Brandi.

Along with Cody, Brandi was an integral player in the early manifestation of All Elite Wrestling, a company that enabled multiple other wrestlers to work and enjoy a good living without having to possibly be underused in WWE.

Speaking to Wrestle Joy, Cody stated that his wife, who worked as a ring announcer in WWE early in her career, has never been given the credit she deserves.

“So when you see me out there and I say ‘hey I couldn’t do it without Brandi’, I aint lying, that’s 100%.” Cody added, “Because she was this striking, funny, divisive character on television, she’s never remotely seen the credit that she should, hell I’ve gotten credit for things that she did.” [20:01 - 21:04]

While Brandi is yet to return to WWE as an on-screen performer, she has been very busy in her personal life, with her and Cody both raising their newborn daughter, Liberty.

WWE Veteran praises the booking of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' storyline

Given the sudden rise in popularity of Sami Zayn, many thought that WWE fans would reject Cody as Roman's challenger for WrestleMania. However, The American Nightmare has proven to be just as well favored by the fanbase.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette praised the booking of Cody Rhodes' recent promo with Roman Reigns on RAW, with the segment solidifying its justified main event position.

"That last promo segment did a great job, again like all this stuff has of selling this issue. Now we got all the principals together. Sami and Owens against the Usos, Cody against Roman. What will Solo do? They've done a brilliant job on this. Both these guys can talk but Roman was great here." [4:33 - 5:04] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns next Sunday in the main event of WrestleMania 39, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

