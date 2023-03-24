"They've done a brilliant job" – Former WWE manager discusses the storytelling between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Reigns and Rhodes got into a verbal throwdown during the final segment of RAW this past Monday. The current champion accused his challenger of fleeing in the face of adversity. Rhodes retaliated, stating that after he takes the gold from The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, the entire Bloodline will leave his side.

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran praised the promo battle between the two stars. He detailed that the latest episode of RAW set the stage for two high-profile matches at Mania. Cornette also pointed out that Roman Reigns did a great job with his expressions and his verbal jabs, going toe-to-toe with Cody Rhodes.

"That last promo segment did a great job, again like all this stuff has of selling this issue. Now we got all the principals together. Sami and Owens against the Usos, Cody against Roman. What will Solo do? They've done a brilliant job on this. Both these guys can talk but Roman was great here." [From 4:33 - 5:04]

Vince Russo did not like the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes segment

While Jim Cornette enjoyed the verbal exchange between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, another former WWE writer, Vince Russo, didn't. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week, Russo detailed that it was a flat ending to the show.

"Their timing of this was horrible because this did not go off at the end the way they wanted. What a horrible, flat, terrible ending!"

Russo particularly took issue with the part where Reigns stopped Solo Sikoa from attacking The American Nightmare. He felt that The Tribal Chief should have let Solo soften Cody before their blockbuster encounter at WrestleMania.

