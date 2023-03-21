"What a horrible, flat, terrible ending!" - Wrestling veteran blasts Roman Reigns' segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not pleased with how RAW ended this week.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns came face-to-face in a heated war of words this week. The Tribal Chief accused Rhodes of running away in the face of adversity and predicted that The American Nightmare would not complete his story at WrestleMania.

Rhodes took offense to The Tribal Chief's words and said that the day after 'Mania, Roman Reigns would be reminded of what it feels like to lose. Solo Sikoa was finally ready to launch an attack on The American Nightmare, but Reigns stopped him as the show went off the air.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that he couldn't understand why Reigns would stop Solo Sikoa from softening his WrestleMania opponent with less than two weeks to go for their match. He detailed that it was an uneventful ending to this week's edition of the red brand.

"Their timing of this was horrible because this did not go off at the end the way they wanted. What a horrible, flat, terrible ending!" [56:00 - 56:15]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Vince Russo took issue with the buildup to WWE WrestleMania

During the same conversation, Vince Russo pointed out that the build to WrestleMania 39 has been very lackluster by WWE.

"I just feel like this WWE Universe, I just feel like they buy everything. It doesn't matter what WWE does, it doesn't matter if nothing makes sense, it doesn't matter if half of the people on WrestleMania aren't on the show. It just seems like none of that matters to them. Am I way off base here?" [58:01 - 58:30]

He detailed that numerous stars booked for marquee matches at The Show of Shows were not on RAW this week.

What are your thoughts on the Road to WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes