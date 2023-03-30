What moment is Cody Rhodes looking forward to ahead of his clash with Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Cody Rhodes is looking forward to getting an old-school introduction ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, The American Nightmare returned to in-ring action after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Next Sunday, he will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, Rhodes disclosed that he was looking forward to getting an old-school introduction before his match against Reigns. He added that the moment was bound to give him goosebumps.

"I think probably one of the coolest things in wrestling and sports entertainment is what we call an old-school intro where they, Mike Rome, or whoever is officiating, what Michael Buffer used to do, does the actual, 'your challenger from Marietta, Georgia' and then 'your champion for almost 900 and something days.' That is one of those moments that if that doesn't give you goosebumps as a performer, if you're not idling at a bazillion RPMs at that point, if you're not ready to go, then nothing's gonna get you. That will be the moment for me where I've gotta not shrink under the lights."

The American Nightmare pointed out that Reigns has more experience wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania. Hence, he has to rise to The Tribal Chief's level.

"Roman has been to the main event. This is number seven. This is number one for me, so I can't be, I've gotta be on his level and I'll be watching him in that moment to see what he's thinking and what's going on behind those eyes. But I'm looking forward to it," Rhodes added. [3:35 - 4:34]

Cody Rhodes believes he could dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past three years, several legends and top superstars have tried to dethrone Roman Reigns, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre. However, they all came up short against The Tribal Chief.

Despite this, Cody Rhodes believes he could be the one to dethrone Reigns at The Show of Shows.

